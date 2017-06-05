The New London Waterford Speedbowl is making an official announcement on the proposed Lease of the Speedbowl for the 2017 season. The management team is happy to announce that an agreement has been reached with George Whitney of Whitney Farm Racing, LLC to lease the track for the 2017 season.

With over twenty years in racing, George has raced Enduro Cars, Street Stock’s and Late Model’s where he earned Rookie of the Year. Taking several years off, George then returned to begin his career in the Legends Division taking home a Championship at The New London Waterford Speedbowl and four State Championships during his Legends career. His latest accolades are bringing numerous drivers to National Championships as their Crew Chief. He now gets his racing fix doing chassis set ups for many drivers as well as Legends car repairs.

“The Speedbowl is my home track and I am proud to be given the opportunity to give back to a track that not only has supported family racing for generations, including mine, but has the best short track racing in New England” say Whitney.

Additional details will follow in the coming week. An updated race schedule is being reviewed and will be posted as soon as dates are confirmed but it George’s goal to get the racers back out on the track where they belong as soon as possible. Kick off weekend, open practice and many more details will be posted regularly so please watch the website and Facebook for details.

We continue to thank our drivers, crews, fans and supporters and look forward to welcoming you back to your home track.

Sources: SpeedbowlCT.com