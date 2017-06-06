Pensacola, Florida – Nineteen-year old Kason Plott made his Super Late Model debut in the Southern Super Series this past weekend at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL. Throughout the 100-lap race, Plott gained valuable experience while fighting his way to a 14th-place finish.

“My Super Late Model debut went great. I got a lot of seat time and learned a lot,” Plott said after the race.

Following an impressive qualifying effort, Plott found himself in the redraw for the top-eight qualifiers after recording the seventh fastest lap in time trials.

To make things sweeter, Kason was able to out-qualify his older brother, Kyle Plott, who is currently third in the Southern Super Series points.

“I did better than I expected in qualifying and was really pumped up for the race. We just got off somewhere in the setup and didn’t have enough time to test with it, so we started off really loose in the race and just got worse,” Plott explained.

Plott battled an ill-handling car throughout the race and fought his way to a top-15 finish in his Southern Super Series debut.

Moving forward, the Super Late Model rookie gained valuable seat time as he raced alongside his brother and other notable drivers in the Southern Super Series.

Plott plans to direct his seat time in a Super Late Model strictly to Pensacola in order to prepare for the big show, the 50th Annual Snowball Derby, at the end of the year.

“My next Super Late Model race will be Pensacola again. Just going to focus on racing the remainder of Pensacola races to get ready for the Derby.”

The Southern Super Series returns to Pensacola’s Five Flags Speedway on July 28 for the third race of the Blizzard Series season. With more experience on his side, Plott will look to make steady improvements behind the wheel of a Super Late Model.

