Pensacola, Florida – Kyle Plott entered Friday’s Southern Super Series race at Five Flags Speedway (FL) looking to make gains in the championship hunt. At the end of the day, Plott did just that by continuing his consistent start to the season with another top-10 finish.

Plott qualified just outside of the top 10 and started the race at Five Flags Speedway (FL) from the 11th spot. By surviving a race of attrition and keeping his nose clean, the young driver found himself tucked in the ninth position when the checkered flag was waved.

While he was able to gain points on his competition, Plott was still left wanting more at the end of the night.

“The race definitely didn’t go as we would have hoped,” Plott said. “We were trying some new stuff trying to get better and it just wasn’t working out.”

Some of the issues the driver was fighting were mechanical issues which made for a long race last Friday night, but Plott was able to see the positive side to the results.

“We had some rear end issues which made me really free and I couldn’t get off the corner,” he explained. “But overall it went pretty good, brought the car back in one piece just got to fix our issues and get better. Everyone at EPM did a great job this weekend trying to get it better and we will go get them at Anderson this weekend.”

The 21-year old driver has already shifted his focus onto the next race looking to further close the gap to the points lead.

Kyle Plott and his team head to Anderson Speedway in South Carolina this Saturday, June 10 for the Battle at the Border 250 where the Super Late Models of the Southern Super Series will collide with the CARS Tour drivers in a battle of Southeast Late Model racers.

For more information on Kyle Plott, be sure to follow him on Twitter, @KylePlott, and also follow Plott Boyz Motorsports on Facebook.

Sources: 51 Sports