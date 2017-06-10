Among the drivers that showed up were: Jerry Cappazolli, Daryl Stampfl, Henry Stampfl, Billy Singerson, Joey Kourafas, Jack Malone and Bob Bochiochi and flagman Maury Dumas. It was the biggest turnout of race cars along with classic cars, hot rods, and other vehicles. 12 trophies were given out in four classes and over 60 vehicles. According to those in attendance, it was the biggest crowd in the history of the event. That fact that it was a very clear day under partly cloudy sky with temps in the high 70’s made the event successful

Rumors were circulating that Bezema Motors will be or has already been sold to the nearby Central Motors a big auto mall about 1 mile north of Bezema Motors. So it could mean the end of the Norwood Arena/New England Dragway South Reunions at Bezema Motors which has hosted this great event for the past 13 years on the first Sunday in June. However, there have been offers to relocate the event in another location in the Town of Norwood.

Sources: Lou Modestino/Norwood Arena Reunion PR