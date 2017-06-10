St. Johns, PA (6/10/2017)- The next American Rental Equipment Modified Series event at Evergreen Raceway is coming up in a hurry. Slated for Sunday, June 18, the Tour-Type Modifieds will hit the track for heat race action and a 50-lap Main event that will pay $2,000 to the winner. Northampton’s Matt Hirschman took the victory in round number one of the series and he’ll have his work cut out for him in round number two, as the track’s handicapping system will be in effect from the event through the end of the season.

Many teams are excited about making their second Evergreen start of 2017, which will pay $2,000 and $175 to start, if 16 or more cars take the green flag.

The 2017 Evergreen Raceway Tire Rules will apply for this event. Those rules are posted on the speedway website under the rules link on the left-hand side of the site. Tires are available at the track and can be purchased by cash, check or credit card (3% fee processing fee applies).

The top 15 drivers will qualify for the 50-lap main event through heat races and if needed, a consi will be held to determine the remaining five positions. A maximum of 20 cars will start the feature.

The Modified payout is listed on the left-hand side of the speedway website.

The Barbush Automotive Street Stocks will also be in action, along with the Evan’s Roadhouse Four Cylinders.

For the Father’s Day special, any dad that brings his child, or children to the racetrack will receive a voucher that will be good for half-price adult admission for any regular show.

Grandstand admission for the event is just $15. Children 12 years of age and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult.

The pit gate will swing open at 10:30 AM and the pit entrance fee is $35. Practice will kick off at 12:30 PM and heat races will begin at 2 PM. The grandstand gates will open at noon.

Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions and divisional payouts, please visitwww.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.

Evergreen Raceway is proud to be associated with Fairway Motors, Harry’s U Pull It, Penn’s Peak Radio, Sponenberg’s Exhaust, Wheel’s Bar & Grill, CK Auto Service & Race Fab, Himmer Graphics, Evan’s Roadhouse, Bob’s Subs, American Rental Equipment, Barbush Automotive, Valve Tech Sales, Penn’s Peak, Printers Edge & RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Shows:

Sunday, June 11 “Drift Evergreen” Drifting Event

Sunday, June 18 Tour Type Modifieds, Street Stocks & Four Cylinders

Promoters: Jason Makarewicz & Gene Ostrowski

Competition Director: Jeff Owler

Sources: Gene Ostrowski/Evergreen Raceway PR