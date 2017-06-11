THOMPSON, CT – The second season of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park’s Summer Road Race Series season kicked off on June 11 with competition for the Small Bore, Big Bore, and the two INEX points events for the Midstate Site Development (MSD) Legends Series.

Jordan O’Brien, the Icebreaker Road Race Series Champion, laid down the fastest lap in qualifying for the first MSD Legends, despite having mechanical challenges during the session. He led the field to green, along with Noah Korner, who traveled all the way from Lake Erie Speedway to participate in the event. Korner darted out to the early lead, continuing his domination around Thompson’s 1.7-mile circuit. O’Brien would continue to look inside the driver of the No. 31, but to no avail. Teddy Hodgdon had another consistent finish, rounding out the podium with Bob Weymouth and Jack Walker rounding out the top five.

Teddy Hodgdon was the recipient of two bonuses, along with Noah Korner and David Hayes. Glenn Korner, who had an engine failure in qualifying was the recipient of the Hard Luck Award, presented by J & J Racing. Korner, Hodgdon, and Bob Weymouth were the recipients of New England Racing Fuel’s five-gallon contingency program.

The roles were reversed in the second race as Korner, who turned the fastest lap time in the first race, led O’Brien to the green flag. It would take Korner three circuits before he could edge ahead of O’Brien’s No. 140 machine. O’Brien would continue to give chase, and pass Korner at the waving of the white flag, but was unable to hold on, as Korner was able to pull ahead by a half car length at the line, in a photo finish. Teddy Hodgdon logged another solid finish in third, with Steve Johnson and Jack Walker finishing in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Hodgdon scored two bonuses, raising his total to four for the day, with Noah Korner adding another to his credit and Andrew Quealy also earning one. Patrick Dillon, who retired after the first race received the Hard Luck Award, presented by J & J Racing. An additional five gallons of spec racing gas from New England Racing Fuel went to Noah Korner and Hodgdon, while Johnson received his first five gallons of the day.

The Big Bore entrants participated in a Libre Race, in which the starters were released in a staggered fashion, to allow for unequally matched cars to perform at their personal best, and finish the race in a competitive fashion. Michael Saia, who was released 16 seconds after Hugh McHaffie, passed the No. 23 STL entry on lap five, and led the remaining laps. Glenn Kurkjian, who fought mechanical gremlins all day, rounded out the podium.

Peter Tonelli paced practice and qualifying en route to his Small Bore victory. It was not without challenge, however, as John Raudat – who had mechanical issues, forcing him to start scratch on the field – advanced into second position before even one lap was complete. And while Tonelli is shown as the race leader on all laps but one, Raudat gave heavy pressure to the veteran driver. Raudat’s No. 129 STL car finished second with Peter Tonelli, Jr. Chris Barry, And Joseph Chimbolo completing the top five.

Full results are available on Speedhive, and for further information, visit thompsonspeedway.com.

Sources: Jeffrey Price/Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park PR