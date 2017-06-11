Speedway, IN – Jonathan Kotyk, John LaRue and Peter Portante won in F1600, F2000 and Atlantic races, respectively, on a warm Sunday afternoon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

F1600

Jonathan Kotyk crossed the yard of bricks first in the Sunday afternoon F1600 Championship Series race on the road course at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. K-Hill Motorsports driver Zach Holden bounced back from a rough Saturday race to finish runner-up at the Brickyard while a second Team Pelfrey entry piloted by David Osborne completed the podium. Joe Colasacco won the Masters Class for Auriana Racing.

Quotes from the Top Finishers:

Jonathan Kotyk:

“I am pretty excited to get it done for Gap Guard Team Pelfrey. I’m glad this worked out in our favor,” said Kotyk, who takes his second victory of the F1600 Series season in round 11 of the 20-race season.

Zach Holden:

“It was a great race. It was a close, like every F1600 race. We led a few laps and Jonathan led. It’s unbelievable to be at the speedway, it’s amazing,” noted Holden.

David Osborne:

“It was a tough battle the entire race,” Osborne said. “I was just happy starting from the pole and staying up front with the fast guys. It was a good race, I’m looking forward to Mid-Ohio. It was all around a good weekend and I’m happy to end it with this.”

Joe Colasacco:

“I’m happy about the Masters win, too bad I couldn’t catch the kids. I was waiting for a late race chance but it never happened. The team did a great job this weekend. Being on the podium multiple times this weekend is pretty good,” Colasacco explained.

F2000

John LaRue held off an early challenge on the race start, leading every lap to sweep the Indianapolis Motor Speedway F2000 Championship Series weekend with a second victory on Sunday afternoon, his third of the 2017 season. Robert Allaer charged from seventh to finish second, while Tim Paul completed the podium and Matt McDonough and Brandon Dixon finished in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Quotes from the Top Finishers:

John LaRue:

“The milk tastes great. It wasan unbelievable weekend I need to thank my crew. It’s been a blast here,” said LaRue, who won round three of the 2017 season at Mid-Ohio and takes home victories in rounds five and six held this weekend at Indianapolis in the No. 17 from LaRue Motorsports.

Robert Allaer:

“We had a little better luck today. Let me tell you John LaRue is a superstar, I need to build a hook to latch onto him, he’s fast. It’s a great day at a great place, so lucky to be here,” said Allaer, who drives the No. 52 for LTD Motorsports and bounces back from a DNF on Saturdaywith a strong run.

Tim Paul:

“We struggled early in the weekend and found some speed for the races, I’m happy. I can’t believe Matt McDonough was wheeling that thing around with a broken rear wing,” commented Paul, in the No. 35 Momentum and Screaming Monkey Racing entry, making his first visit to the podium in 2017.

Matt McDonough:

“It was a long race for me. I got a good start and thought we had a good car to win today,” McDonough commented. “I got hit from behind in the first turn, I wasn’t sure who it was. I managed to stay with John despite a broken rear wing and punctured tire for a few laps, but it got worse and worse as the race went on. I wanted to do a little bit better today after the second place yesterday.”

Atlantic

Peter Portante pulled off the weekend sweep at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway by finding a way to the lead for the race win. It is the fifth straight victory for the K-Hill Motorsports driver in the Atlantic Championship Series, with Polestar drivers Keith Grant finishing second and David Grant finishing third on Sunday afternoon at Indy, while Dudley Fleck won the Masters Class.

Quotes from the Top Finishers:

Peter Portante:

“It was a close race. Keith and David were right there. I found myself between the Grant brothers at the start, and knew I was quicker than David and Keith was behind me pressuring me. The car was perfect, and I am appreciative of the K-Hill effort,” said Portante, who drives the No. 24 for K-Hill Motorsports and has shared the podium with the Grants at all six Atlantic races thus far held in 2017.

Keith Grant:

“I couldn’t get by Peter today. I wish I had the chance to run behind him a bit more. The Polestar car felt good all race. It was a good race with David, he made one mistake and I capitalized on it,” commented Grant, the 2015 Series Champion and driver of the No. 40 Polestar Swift 016/Mazda.

David Grant:

“The car was really good the entire time. I locked the brakes up going into turn one and bad mess ups cost me the day,” added Grant, who led the opening part of the race after taking the lead early.

Full results are available at www.F1600Series.com, www.F2000Series.com and www. AtlanticChampionshipSeries.com .

Next up, Formula Race Promotions heads for its traditional date at the highly-technical Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, June 30 – July 2, for an exciting weekend of action in the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championships.

