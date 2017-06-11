FULTON, NY – June 10, 2017 — “Lightning” Larry Wight lived up to his nickname Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway parking his FX Caprara Chevy/Tracey Road Equipment/NAPA Auto Parts/Penske Racing Shocks/No.99L in victory lane.

Wight started the 35 lap Tracey Road Equipment Big Block Modified feature in 17th place. Wight was able to put his car anywhere on the speedway on his march to the front making the winning outside pass on lap 19 and then drove away for his second win of the season on the Fulton “Highbanks.’

Other winners on Syracuse Haulers night were, Jeremy Pitcher (Sportsman) Alan Fink (Sportsman) AJ Kingsley (Late Models) Colby Herzog (Novice Sportsman) Tom Juno (Novice Sportsman) Chris Bonoffski (4-Cylinders).

Tim Mayne and Katelyn Hile brought the 35 lap Tracey Road Equipment Big Block Modified field down to the green with Hile taking the early lead.

With 5 laps complete Hile, who usually favors the bottom groove of the speedway, was using the topside of the speedway opening a half a straightaway lead. Mayne, Mike Bowman, Matt Chulsizer and Adam Roberts were in a close battle for second through fifth.

The yellow flag would wave on lap 7 when Hile and Hulsizer made racing contact exiting turn two racing for the top spot. The contact would end both racers night.

Billy Whittaker who started 9th would get a big run on lap 9 to be scored the new leader of the race.

With 15 laps complete Whittaker and Bowman were in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field. Larry Wight who started 17th moved into third and started chasing down the top two with Mayne and Roberts showing fourth and fifth.

A quick caution on lap 17 would tighten the field up as all the heavy hitters were now running in the top ten. When the green came back out Wight would get a monster run on the topside of the speedway exiting turn four to be scored the new leader on lap 19.

With 10 laps to go Wight was turning some of the fastest laps of the race as he opened a full straightaway lead over Whittaker. Behind the top two, Bowman, Jimmy Phelps, Roberts, Max McLaughlin and Tim Sears Jr. were in a close race for third through seventh.

Over the final laps, Wight was hammer down as he cruised under the checkers first by over a straightaway. Billy Whittaker, Mike Bowman, Jimmy Phelps and Tim Sears Jr. came home second through fifth.

With yet another large and competitive field of SUNY Canton Sportsman, they ran a pair of 25 lap features.

In the first 25 lap feature Aron Backus, Joey Buonagurio and Tyler Trump would lead early laps until Jeremy Pitcher took over the top spot on lap 7.

Pitcher opened a five-car length advantage over Trump by lap 10 with Todd Root, Buonagurio and Glenn Forward showing third through fifth.

With 10 laps to go Pitcher lengthened his lead to over a half a straightaway ahead of a tight race between Trump and Root for second and third, Forward and Buonagurio were still in the top five.

Over the final laps, nobody seriously challenged Pitcher as he went on to his second win of the season and maintained his point lead. Todd Root, Tyler Trump, Glenn Forward and JJ Courcy finished second through fifth.

In the second 25 lap SUNY Canton Sportsman feature Nick Krause would lead the opening early laps until a caution on lap 4 and restart that gave Alan Fink the lead.

At the 10-lap point, Fink and Krause raced in the top two spots and Billy Clark Jr. was flying on the top of speedway as he had moved into third with Ryan Hatherill and Chris Cunningham fourth and fifth.

With 10 laps to go Fink was still in control of the race with Krause running alone in second and Clark quickly gaining on the top two.

Over the final laps and no yellows to tighten up the field, Fink went on to the win. Clark and Krause battled each other to the finish, finishing second and third. Corey Barker and Ron Davis III came home fourth and fifth.

In the highly competitive 20 lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Model feature, Sean Beardsley grabbed the narrow lead at the drop of the green. After hounding Beardsley, AJ Kingsley grabbed the lead at lap 5.

At the halfway point Kingsley held a couple car length advantage as Beardsley, Kevan Cook, Bret Belden and Jason Parkhurst slugged it out in the top five.

With no yellows, the rest of the way Kingsley cruised to the easy win. Sean Beardsley and Kevan Cook ran nose to tail and side by side over the last 10 laps with Beardsley getting second by a half a bumper over Cook. Bret Belden and Chad Homan finished fourth and fifth.

In the first E&V Energy Novice Sportsman 15 lap feature it was a battle royal from the drop of the green to the finish between Colby Herzog and Matthew Becker. The pair swapped the lead back and forth and were never more than a car length apart with Herzog picking up the narrow win over Becker. Wesley Hayes, Jimmy Moyer and Bill Megnin finished third through fifth.

In the second 15 lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature Tom Mackey and Robert Gage would both lead early laps until John Stickler took the lead on lap 5.

The whole race changed on a restart after a lap 9 caution. Leader Stickler and Tom Juno made contact in turns 3 and 4 that saw Stickler go around. When the race went back green Juno would lead the rest of the way for his second win. Rachel Zacharias, Jake Petit, Tom Mackey and John Stickler finished second through fifth.

In the 15 lap JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinder feature Dakota Bechler jumped from his 9th starting spot to lead on the opening lap. On lap 3 Chris Bonoffski, who started in the back of the field, took command of the race.

After taking the top spot nobody seriously challenged Bonoffski as he drove away for the win. Quinn Wallis, Dakota Bechler, Nate Powers and Stephanie Seeley finished second through fifth.

This Saturday, June 17 RFH’s Hideaway presents a five-star racing program featuring the Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds, SUNY Canton Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders plus the popular One-on-One Spectator races.

To compete in the wild and crazy One-on-One Spectator Races you need a valid driver’s license, legal and insured road vehicle and a helmet. After buying your general admission ticket signups will be in the track office.

Adult grandstand admission is $12 with everyone 18 years old and younger FREE. Pit admission is $27 participant, $30 non-participant. Gates will open at 5:00 with racing at 7:00.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed (315) 593-6531 or cory@fultonspeedway.com. For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and also like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/ FultonSpeedway.

Syracuse Haulers Night June 10 Results.

(Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds 35 Laps) – LARRY WIGHT, Billy Whittaker, Mike Bowman, Jimmy Phelps, Tim Sears Jr., Adam Roberts, Max McLaughlin, Chris Hile, Pat Ward, Jim Witko Jr., Rob Bellinger, Chad Phelps, Andrew Ferguson, Tim Mayne, Beth Bellinger, Joe August Jr., Tim Kerr, Kody Graham, Roy Bresnahan, Tim Murphy, Tom Sears, Ryan Jordan, Katelyn Hile, Matt Hulsizer.

(Syracuse Haulers Feature Winner Bonus $200) – Larry Wight.

(SUNY Canton Sportsman #1 25 Laps) – JEREMY PITCHER, Todd Root, Tyler Trump, Glenn Forward, JJ Courcy, Will Shields, Joey Buonagurio, Mike Stanton Jr., Nate Higgins, Mike Button, Jim Spano, Jessica Power, Aron Backus, Dorian Wahdan, Patrick LaPage, Steve Marshall, Kyle Perry, Brandon Carvey, DNS-Willy Decker Jr.

(Syracuse Haulers Feature Winner Bonus $150) – Jeremy Pitcher.

(SUNY Canton Sportsman #2 25 Laps) – ALAN FINK, Billy Clark Jr., Nick Krause, Corey Barker, Ron Davis III, Chris Cunningham, AJ Miller, Jeremy Dygert, Dylan Zacharias, Wade Chrisman, Mike Phelps, Brett Draper, Mark Effner, Jason Amidon, Rocky Grosso, Torrey Stoughtenger, Ryan Hatherill, Chris Mackey, DNS-Michelle Courcy.

(Syracuse Haulers Feature Winners Bonus $150) – Alan Fink.

(Syracuse Haulers SUNY Canton Sportsman Feature Winners $100 Match Race) – Jeremy Pitcher.

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models 20 Laps) – AJ KINGSLEY, Sean Beardsley, Kevan Cook, Bret Belden, Chad Homan, Jason Parkhurst, Dale Caswell, Brandon Carvey, Steven Coit, Matt Parkhurst, Jason Occhino, Chris Fleming.

(Syracuse Haulers Feature Winners Bonus $100) – AJ Kingsley.

(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman #1 15 Laps) – COLBY HERZOG, Matt Becker, Wesley Hayes, Jimmy Moyer, Bill Megnin, Kearra Backus, Dan Dupra, Jake Davis, Kyle Rood, Casey Cunningham.

(Syracuse Haulers Feature Winners Bonus $50) – Colby Herzog.

(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman #2 15 Laps) – TOM JUNO, Rachel Zacharias, Jake Petit, Tom Mackey, John Stickler, Robert Gage, Pat Nolan, Tyler Rogers, Bill Sauve.

(Syracuse Haulers Feature Winners Bonus $50) – Tom Juno.

(JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders 15 Laps) – CHRIS BONOFFSKI, Quinn Wallis, Dakota Bechler, Nate Powers, Stephanie Seeley, Evan Wright, Bob McCarthy, Dylan Curcie, Joe Buske Jr., Ray Bechler, Cody Thomas.

(Syracuse Haulers Feature Winners Bonus $50) – Chris Bonoffski.

Sources: Dave Medler/Fulton Speedway PR