Every single race of USAC’s 11th Annual “Eastern Storm” tour of Pennsylvania will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/

That’s full, flag-to-flag coverage of five USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car events and one Silver Crown race in six consecutive nights at five different Keystone State venues from June 13-18 .

First up is Tuesday’s Eastern Storm opener, the “Jesse Hockett Memorial” from Grandview Speedway which saw three and even four-wide racing throughout much of the feature.

One night later, on Wednesday, June 14 is the series’ return to 4/10-mile Lincoln Speedway, followed by two straight nights at Williams Grove Speedway on Thursday and Friday, June 15-16. On Thursday, you’ll witness both the USAC National Sprint Cars and USAC/ARDC Midgets on the famed half-mile. Friday’s tilt showcases the 100-lap “Horn-Schindler Memorial” for the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series, which was one of the most raved about races anywhere during the 2016 season, in addition to the second of two nights for the USAC/ARDC Midgets.

The final two nights pit the USAC National Sprint Cars on the scenic half-mile of Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, June 17. The newest Eastern Storm champion will be crowned on Sunday, June 18 at Susquehanna Speedway.

“Get it on TV,” they say. Connect an HDMI cord to from your laptop to your television or watch on your laptop or phone to see six straight nights as the USAC Sprint Cars and Silver Crown cars invade the east coast.

You can watch every second of it all LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/! If you’d like to watch the replay of all the action from start to finish, tune in a day following the event to http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.