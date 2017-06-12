TULSA, Okla. (June 12, 2017) With the first two nights of the 2017 ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek and Bob Westphal Memorial Cup in the books, the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network returns to action on Tuesday, June 13at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas for the 44th Devil’s Bowl Summer Nationals.

The 19th Speedweek event at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway since 1994, the 2016 showdown fell to rain. In all, 10 drivers have Speedweek wins at the Devil’s Bowl with Gary Wright taking the most wins at six.

Wayne Johnson with four wins is the only other multi-time race winner during Speedweek at the Devil’s Bowl, and the most recent in 2015. Of drivers currently running full-time with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Seth Bergman and Johnny Herrera have also scored Speedweek wins at the famed half-mile.

With two different winners added to the season through Lubbock and Amarillo, the most consistent of all has been Johnny Herrera who leads the way in Speedweek standings. Currently runner-up in the overall National Tour, Herrera continues to chase Sam Hafertepe, Jr. who saw his advantage drop from 141 to 63 points over the No. 45x.

Returning to a track that Sam has stated more than once as his favorite, the Hwy. 79 Collision No. 15h is undefeated so far this season in three ASCS sanctioned events at the Devil’s Bowl. With his eye on the big prize, Hafertepe will look to put a pair of DNF finishes behind him as Tuesday’s trip to the Mesquite, Texas oval kicks off five consecutive nights through Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

Moving within 106 markers, Wayne Johnson holds third in tour standings and has also been a dominate force at the Devil’s Bowl over his career as well as Matt Covington who trails the point’s lead in fourth. Aaron Reutzel holds fifth with Seth Bergman, Josh Baughman, Blake Hahn, Justin Henderson, and Dustin Morgan making up the top-ten in tour standings.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway has hosted the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network 88 times since 1994 with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. knocking down a pair of wins in the series last visit during the 2017 Spring Nationals.

Tuesday, June 13 will get underway at 8:00 P.M. (CDT) and includes USRA Modifieds and USA Limited Modifieds. The track is located at 1711 Lawson Rd in Mesquite, Texas. For more information on the Devil’s Bowl Speedway, call (972) 222-2421 or log onto http://www.devilsbowl.com .

Following the Devil’s Bowl, the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network heads north for the Lawton Speedway (Lawton, Okla.) on Wednesday, June 14 followed by Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.) on Thursday, June 15. On to Missouri for Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, Mo.) on Friday, June 16 and finally Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) on Saturday, June 17 before the series heads to Washington for the 46th Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway (Alger, Wash.) on June 22-24.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 dates across the ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com .

Quick Notes and Info:

What: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

What: 2017 ASCS Speedweek and Bob Westphal Memorial Cup

Speedweek Lineup:

Friday, June 9 – West Texas Raceway (Lubbock, TX) Winner: Jake Bubak

Saturday, June 10 – Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, TX) Winner: Kyle Bellm

Tuesday, June 13 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX – $3,000 to win, $400 to start. $150 non-qualifier. )

Wednesday, June 14 – Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK – $3,000 to win, $400 to start. $150 non-qualifier. )

Thursday, June 15 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK – $3,000 to win, $400 to start. $150 non-qualifier. )

Friday, June 16 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO – $4,000 to win, $400 to start. $150 non-qualifier. )

Saturday, June 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO – $4,000 to win, $400 to start. $150 non-qualifier. )

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 5 (3/17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/8 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/15 – Missouri State Fair Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (5/11 – Lakeside Speedway); Jake Bubak – 1 (6/9 – West Texas Raceway); Kyle Bellm – 1(6/10 – Route 66 Motor Speedway);

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1,078; 2. Johnny Herrera 1,015; 3. Wayne Johnson 972; 4. Matt Covington 937; 5. Aaron Reutzel 923; 6. Seth Bergman 909; 7. Josh Baughman 893; 8. Blake Hahn 887; 9. Justin Henderson 880; 10. Dustin Morgan 857; 11. Kyle Bellm 815; 12. Skylar Gee 750; 13. Harli White 683; 14. John Carney II 653; 15. Jake Greider 630;

