ATTICA, Ohio (Monday, June 12, 2017) – Many race fans have heard the name DKW Transport mentioned at their favorite race tracks across the country. DKW Transport owner/operator Shawn Loken loves the sport of sprint car racing and has helped out many, many race teams over the years. This year Loken’s DKW Transport is the title sponsor for the Last Chance Showdown during the 29th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio.
Sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, the 29th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics returns to Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio on Tuesday, July 11 (rain date of Wednesday, July 12).
DKW Transport is a cargo and freight trucking company that Loken operates out of his home base in New Richmond, Minnesota.
“Shawn himself will tell you how fortunate he is that as an owner/operator, he gets to travel all over the country and see a lot of sprint car and midget races. He’s not only a sponsor of numerous cars from coast to coast but he likes to chip in and lend a hand when needed. I couldn’t be more elated that he chose to become one of our race sponsors as well,” said Brad Doty, co-promoter of the race.
This year will mark the 13th consecutive season the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series have sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 21 different winners in the 26 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).
Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale now. Go to www.atticaracewaypark and click on the banner at the top of the home page to view the reserved seating chart. Tickets are also available at www.woosprint.com or calling 844-DIRT-TIX.
Brad Doty Classic Winners
1989 – Steve Kinser
1990 – Jack Hewitt
1991 – Bobby Allen
1992 – Rained Out
1993 – Mark Keegan
1994 – Danny Smith
1995 – Randy Kinser
1996 – Dale Blaney
1997 – Tyler Walker
1998 – Jeff Shepard
1999 – Butch Schroeder
2000 – Kelly Kinser
2001 – Danny Smith (2)
2002 – Alvin Roepke
2003 – Dean Jacobs
2004 – Greg Wilson
2005 – Stevie Smith
2006 – Joey Saldana
2007 – Jac Haudenschild
2008 – Jason Meyers
2009 – Steve Kinser (2)
2010 – Dale Blaney (2)
2011 – Donny Schatz
2012 – Kerry Madsen
2013 – Donny Schatz (2)
2014 – Paul McMahan
2015 – Rained Out
2016 – Donny Schatz (3)
Sources: Brian Liskai/Attica Raceway Park PR