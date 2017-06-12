ATTICA, Ohio (Monday, June 12, 2017) – Many race fans have heard the name DKW Transport mentioned at their favorite race tracks across the country. DKW Transport owner/operator Shawn Loken loves the sport of sprint car racing and has helped out many, many race teams over the years. This year Loken’s DKW Transport is the title sponsor for the Last Chance Showdown during the 29th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio.

Sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, the 29th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics returns to Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio on Tuesday, July 11 (rain date of Wednesday, July 12).

DKW Transport is a cargo and freight trucking company that Loken operates out of his home base in New Richmond, Minnesota.

“Shawn himself will tell you how fortunate he is that as an owner/operator, he gets to travel all over the country and see a lot of sprint car and midget races. He’s not only a sponsor of numerous cars from coast to coast but he likes to chip in and lend a hand when needed. I couldn’t be more elated that he chose to become one of our race sponsors as well,” said Brad Doty, co-promoter of the race.

This year will mark the 13th consecutive season the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series have sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 21 different winners in the 26 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale now. Go to www.atticaracewaypark and click on the banner at the top of the home page to view the reserved seating chart. Tickets are also available at www.woosprint.com or calling 844-DIRT-TIX.

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

Sources: Brian Liskai/Attica Raceway Park PR