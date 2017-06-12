THOMPSON, CT – NASCAR’s oldest division, the Whelen Modified Tour, is set to return to America’s original paved oval, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, for the third running of the Thompson 125 on Wednesday, June 14. Unlike any other race on the schedule, this race is only 125-laps, creating an element of pit strategy that doesn’t exist in some of the longer races. This is something that veteran driver, Eric Goodale, is well aware of.

The driver of the No. 58 GAF Construction Chevrolet explained, “[I’ll] just be a little more aggressive due to it being 125 laps, instead of 150. Qualify well and maintain track position and try to not makeup opportunities lost early and compete early.”

Goodale, who currently is third in the championship point standings, hasn’t finished outside of the top five since a disappointing 18th place finish to start the season at Myrtle Beach Speedway. The New York native is giving chase to fellow Long Islander, Timmy Solomito, and Rowan Pennink, who won the 43rd Annual Icebreaker at Thompson. These two drivers are not the only ones to watch, however, according to Goodale.

“Ryan Preece and Doug Coby run well at Thompson. Timmy Solomito who won the last race is the one to watch. Justin Bonsignore runs very well at Thompson and might cause a problem later on the in the race. Those guys alone if you could beat a couple of them at Thompson alone then you will do well. Hopefully, with everything we have, we could beat them this Wednesday.”

While Goodale is pleased with the results so far, he identified one key ingredient that’s missing: race wins. That, he believes, is what will take care of everything else, and what he is focused on entering Wednesday’s Thompson 125.

Goodale explained: “Win some races! It is still early in the season. The rest takes care of itself. We have a very fast car and have an amazing crew and if we come in hot and stay consistent on the track with some top five finishes, we will be at the top of the points standings.”

Goodale, and the rest of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers, headline Wednesday’s Thompson 125. The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series’ Sunoco Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Sportsman, and Mini Stocks will all be in action, in addition to the NEMA Lites. Pits open at 1 pm. Grandstands open at 3:30 pm, and racing begins at 5 pm. For more detailed information, visit thompsonspeedway.com.

Sources: Jeffrey Price/Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park PR

Photo Credits: NASCAR Home Tracks