Concord, NC (June 12, 2017) – Visiting the most scenic race track on tour, the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards returned to Pocono Raceway over the weekend for the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200.

Venturini Motorsports with the team’s accustomed three car effort once again featured an all rookie lineup with drivers Spencer Davis, Natalie Decker and Zane Smith. It was each driver’s first appearance on the 2.5 mile Superspeedway known as the ‘Tricky Triangle’.

Pocono Team Results for ARCA’s General Tire #AnyWhereIsPossible200: Zane Smith (4th), Spencer Davis (11th) & Natalie Decker (27th).

Celebrating his 18th birthday, Zane Smith turned in a great performance, overcoming an early pit road speeding penalty to come back and earn a fourth-place finish behind the wheel of his No.55 Musselman’s – Icon Vehicle Dynamics Toyota.

Recently selected to this year’s NASCAR Next class, Smith a native of Huntington Beach, CA, scored his fifth consecutive Top-10 and second Top-5 of the season. Each year NASCAR, through the NASCAR Next program, identifies eight drivers as the sports biggest rising stars.

Spencer Davis and his No.15 Parts City Auto Parts Toyota finished outside the top-10 missing out by one position with his 11th place finish in Friday’s ARCA Pocono race.

Showing plenty of speed, Davis mastered two of Pocono’s three tricky corners. But a tight handling car in turn one hampered the Georgia born driver throughout the 80-lap event from improving his finishing results.

Both Spencer Davis and Zane Smith look ahead to next weekend’s Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway.

Natalie Decker making her highly anticipated superspeedway start didn’t get the finish she was hoping for but gained valuable experience on the ultra fast Pocono track.

Decker, who started 16th, experienced transmission issues on her No.25 N29 Capital Partners Toyota Camry late in the race resulting in a disappointing outing. Retiring on lap 65 of 80 Decker was credited with a 27th place finish.

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards heads to Michigan Int’l Speedway next for the Corrigan Oil 200 on Friday, June 16. The race is live at FS1 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

ABOUT VENTURINI MOTORSPORTS:

Venturini Motorsports (VMS), fielding cars for over 30-years in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, is one of the premier NASCAR driver development programs in the country. Multiple team championships and consistent on-track success, VMS has evolved into one of the most recognizable names in motorsports. Since 2007, VMS has assisted in the career development of notable NASCAR drivers such as Joey Logano, Erik Jones, William Byron, Justin Allgaier, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Brennan Poole, Daniel Suarez, and Brandon Jones. Over the years the Venturini name has become synonymous with modern-day racing in America. In 2012, the Venturini family was inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame (www.NIASHF.org) and now find themselves enshrined with such sports icons as Joe DiMaggio, Mario Andretti, Vince Lombardi, Tommy Lasorda and Rocky Marciano.

Official: www.VenturiniMotorsports.com | Twitter: @VenturiniMotor | Facebook: Venturini Motorsports

Sources: Venturini Motorsports PR