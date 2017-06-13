Mooresville, NC 6/13/17- Just prior to the CARS Tour first race of 2017 at Orange County Speedway on June 24th, the series is proud to announce the format for the $10,000 to win Mid Atlantic Classic on July 22nd. The major event at North Carolina’s fastest 3/8th mile track will feature 100 green flag laps for Late Model Stocks and 150 green flag laps with four different segments for the Super Late Models. The first three segments will pay $500 to win with the final segment paying $10,000.

The inaugural Puryear Tank Lines-Thrifty Tire Centers “Mid Atlantic Classic” pres. by The Grilling Store will award $10,000 to the winner and a minimum of $1,000 to each competitor taking the green flag. Along the way each segment will pay $500 to win on lap 35, 100, and 135. The eight tire optional race will allow competitors a choice to change zero, one, two, three, or four tires under a five minute break period, before being lined up in position based on their strategic tire change choice. In addition, the winners of each segment will be awarded a guaranteed top eight starting position in the final fifteen lap segment to the finish, with the exact positioning to be determined by tires taken.

“I love this format and how it creates strategy and choice for the race teams. It’s very similar to what they use to do at SpeedFest, down in Cordele, for those that were familiar with that format. The only difference is we are creating the opportunity to make that tire change at the conclusion of each segment,” explained Chris Ragle, CARS Tour Series Director. “I think this format creates hard racing early rather than just at the end. A driver could easily win the first segment settle in and make a strategic tire move to battle for the win. The winning move could be winning that first segment. Another plus for Super Late Model competitors is that we only increased the entry fee by $50, that’s it. Everything else is the same price as a normal event. If that’s value, and big money bang for your buck I don’t know what is.”



The CARS Tour will host a 150 lap tune up race at Orange County Speedway on Saturday June 24th in Rougemont, North Carolina for Late Model Stock and Super Late Models leading up to the big event. Entry forms, event schedule, and advance ticket purchase for the Puryear Tank Lines-Thrifty Tire Centers “Mid Atlantic Classic” pres. by The Grilling Store are available at www.carsracingtour.com. Tickets are $17 in advance and $25 at the gate for this major event.

Sources: Chris Ragle/CARS Tour PR