ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA — Christian Eckes continues to knock on victory lane’s door at every track he goes to. Eckes picked up another second-place finish on Saturday night in the CARS Tour/Southern Super Series combination race at South Carolina’s Anderson Motor Speedway after starting the 125-lap feature from the third position.

Eckes led a portion of Saturday’s feature before getting passed on a restart by Casey Roderick and eventual winner Bubba Pollard. On the final restart of the race, Eckes moved back by Roderick and into the second position where he would finish.

“Overall it was a great weekend for us,” said 2016 Snowball Derby champion Eckes. “I missed it a little bit by using up my tires, and as a team, we missed it just the slightest bit to be able to beat Bubba. Racing has improved so much in the fact that you have to be perfect to win, and we were just slightly under perfect.”



Eckes and his Fury Race Cars team debuted a new race car at Anderson, and Eckes said he couldn’t have been any happier with its first performance and the work of his team.

“These guys worked really hard on this new car to get it ready for here and it all paid off. Surely we’d like to get back to victory lane, but overall it was a great weekend for us.”

The next time the 16-year-old New York native will hit the track will be June 23 at Wisconsin’s Madison International Speedway for the ARCA Racing Series Montgomery Ward 200.

Eckes finished second in his most recent ARCA Racing Series start at Minnesota’s Elko Speedway earlier this month.

