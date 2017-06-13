THOMPSON, fourth placeCT – The NASCAR All-American Series Sunoco Modified Division is ready for their third race of the 2017 season at Thomspon Speedway Motorsports Park on Wednesday, June 14. Former Champions Keith Rocco and Ryan Preece each have one win to their credit on the young season. Nick Salva, who is competing in his first full season in the Division, has been studying the moves of these veteran drivers, as he seeks to find the fastest way around the 5/8-mile oval.

Known for it’s high straightaway speeds and unique corners, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park has a steep learning curve that Salva is confident he can master over time. He made strides to that end during the last event: the Second Annual Limited Sportsman Long Distance, presented by Pepsi. Salva had an opportunity to follow the division’s last three champions around the high-banked oval.

Salva described the experience: “It was a great race behind Woody, Ryan, and Keith. I learned a lot about those drivers just being behind them and can strategize better for the next race. I have a great car that is fast and lately have been running good, so I am looking forward to this next race.”

The Prospect, CT-native enters the event fourth in points, trailing Rocco, Preece, and Pitkat. He opened the season with a tenth place finish, and followed that fourth-place outing in May. And while Salva is focused on the results, he is also focused on getting more experience.

The driver of the JG Poulin/Green Construction Management entry keeps his strategy simple: “learn the passing lines, and be able to adjust the steering for a pass when it counts.”

Salva will continue to keep his eyes on the more experienced drivers in the field, but only so he can find ways to improve his skills to beat them. Describing Rocco & Preece as the “toughest guys in the field,” the driver/car owner know he will have to “build momentum and run well in order to beat them.”

Nick Salva, and the rest of the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series drivers will be in competition at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Wednesday, June 14, for the Third Annual Thompson 125 & Whelen Night. Pit gates open at 1pm. Grandstands at 3:30pm and racing begins at 5pm. For more detailed information, visit thompsonspeedway.com.

Sources: Jeffrey Price/Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park PR

Photo Credits: Nick Salva Facebook