Canaan, NH. – Winners of the first two races travel to northern New Hampshire this weekend when the Valenti Modified Racing Series returns to Speedway 51 in Groveton, NH. Saturday, June 17.

Anthony Nocella, of Woburn, MA, the series early point leader, headlines the list of expected drivers. Nocella won the season opener last month at Stafford, CT and finished third on Memorial Day weekend at Lee, NH.

Mike Douglas Jr, of Auburn, NH, winner of the Lee race, heads to the Groveton race facility for the first time. The second-generation driver was pleased to see Saturdays race on the schedule when announced. “We missed last years race. When we saw it listed on the schedule for this season we made it a point to make plans.” Drivers who competed last year were impressed with the tight, high-banked quarter-mile speedway that has seen major upgrades by new owner Joey Laquerre,

Grantham, New Hampshire’s Mike Willis Jr, third in the point standings, and 14 points from the top will make the trip looking for his first series win.

Matt Mead, of Richmond, Dylan Rock, of Enfield, and veteran Donnie Lashua, of Canaan, are all New Hampshire drivers seeking their first win.

2016 Rookie of the Year Colbey Fournier, of Berkley, Massachusetts, Jeffrey Gallup, of Feeding Hills, and Dan Meservey Jr, of Chatham, MA, will join Derek Robbie, of Bellingham, George Sherman, of Framingham, and Rob Richardi, of Taunton, are seeking that first visit to VMRS victory lane.

Post time is at 6:00 PM.

Sources: John Spence, Sr./VMRS PR