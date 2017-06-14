Tune Up for June 28 Open Wheel Wednesday Event

Seekonk, Mass. ( June 14, 2017): With $10K on the line, teams and drivers will want their cars dialed in for the upcoming Open Wheel Wednesday at Seekonk Speedway. Earlier this week, officials announced an open practice for the Tri-Track Open Modified Series (TTOMS) teams slated to compete in the traditional Modified event. The practice is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21 from Noon to 5 pm. Pit entry is $20.

The 14th Annual Open Wheel Wednesday is scheduled for June 28 with over 50 cars expected to vie for the area’s largest purse in 100 laps of green flag racing.

For more information about the open practice, visit SeekonkSpeedway.com or contact the Speedway office at 508.336.9959 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The event promises plenty of excitement with $10,000 on the line and a roster that features some of the best Modified racers in the country in 100-laps of green flag racing. Also on the racing card is the prestigious Boston Louie Memorial for the Northeastern Midget Association and the NEMA Lites.

To learn more about the Tri-Track Modified Series, visit tritrackmods.com.

Sources: Dale Wolbrink/TTOMS PR