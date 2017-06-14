18 Different Feature Winners in 21 Feature Races so far this Season

BECHTELSVILLE, PA June 14, 2017 . . . Racers at Grandview Speedway, the NASCAR sanctioned one-third-mile, banked clay track in Bechtelsville, PA, could very well be on their way to the most competitive season in the track’s 55-year history. After seven weeks of Saturday night racing events, 21 features presented, there have been 18 different winners. Only Late Model racer Ron Kline, with three wins, and Sportsman talent Ryan Lilick, with two wins, have been able to win more than once.

TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modified point leader Craig VonDohren, going for his 10th track title, has not won a feature race nor have standouts such as Duane Howard, Jared Umbenhauer, Ray Swinehart, Mike Gular and many others.

VonDohren continues to set the pace in points with 1985 counters followed by Jeff Strunk with 1959 and Duane Howard with 1738. Only Strunk has made it to victory lane.

However Howard has to be considered a strong threat for the Saturday night win as he comes off the Tuesday, June 13, victory with the 358 Modifieds at the Thunder on the Hill show that rewarded him with a $3,000 payoff.

Chuck Schutz is on top in the BRC Late Models with 1636 points giving the multi-time champion a slight edge over three feature winner Ron Kline who has 1565. Steve Todorow sits in third with 1534 points followed by Bryon Sipe’s 1507 points.

And Brian Hirthler is still the leader in the Sportsman with 1431 counters. Hirthler has one win. Ryan Beltz is second with 1263 points and in third is two feature winner Ryan Lilick 1259.

On Saturday, June 17th, the NASCAR TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and BRC Late Models will be in action as the battle for the various titles continue. And fans and racers will get to see if there are new winners added to the growing list. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult admission is $15 and youngsters 6 through 11 are admitted FREE.

There has been a change made in the June 24th Bechtelsville Car Wash Night with the Blast from the Past Vintage cars removed from the night’s racing and moved to July 8th. The June 24th show will include TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series sprinters and just added is Bechtelsville Car Wash Cash Dash for Modifieds. Admission is $18 for adults.

Grandview Speedway continues to be one of the most successful NASCAR WEEKLY short track operations in the nation having been presenting stock car racing events under the Rogers family promotion for the past 55 years. The season at Grandview continues from late March to November. The one-third-mile, banked clay track is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown. A full line of concession and novelty items is offered. Fans are invited to the pit area after the racing events have been completed and racing equipment loaded into the trailers. Race information is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook, Twitter and at 610.754.7688. And it is a good idea to link up with Rainedout.com to get the latest info on rainouts.

COMING EVENTS: Saturday, June 17, 7:30 p.m. TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models and Sportsman stock cars.

Saturday, June 24, 7:30 p.m. TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, Sportsman, and Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series- Bechtelsville Car Wash Night. The good folks at Bechtelsville Car Wash have added a Cash Dash for Modifieds. Added to the program is a Cash Dash for Modifieds.

Saturday, July 1, 7:30 p.m. BRC Late Models Firecracker 40, TP Trailers 358 Modifieds and Sportsman

Tuesday, July 4, 7:30 p.m. Thunder on the Hill Series featuring PA 410 Sprint Car Week plus 358 Modifieds (NASCAR Points)

Saturday, July 8, 7:30 p.m. TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, Sportsman, & BRC Late Models along with the Blast from the Past Vintage Racers

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR MODIFIEDS AS OF JUNE 10, 2017

1. Craig VonDohren, Oley, PA #1C 1985

2. Jeff Strunk, Boyertown, PA #126 1959*

3. Duane Howard, Oley, PA #357H 1738

4. Kevin Hirthler, Boyertown, PA #117 1652*

5. Doug Manmiller, Shoemakersville, PA #44M 1649*

6. Mike Gular, Harleysville, PA #2 1637

7. Jared Umbenhauer, Richland, PA #19 1632

8. Kyle Borror, Peach Bottom, PA #B4 1585

9. Ryan Grim, Laury’s Station, PA #17 1427

10. Brian Krummel, Middletown, NY #17Z 1291*

11. Ray Swinehart, Perkiomenville, PA #33 1144

12. Ryan Watt, Boyertown, PA #14W 1126

13. Frank Cozze, Wind Gap, PA #4 1095*

14. Justin Grim, Orefield, PA #61 931

15. John Willman, Birdsboro, PA #81 883

16. Kyle Weiss, Hamburg, PA #21K 855*

17. Danny Erb, Boyertown, PA #44 793*

18. Addison Meitzler, Kutztown, PA #21 750

19. Dan Waisenpacher, Riegelsville, PA #01 670

20. Chris Esposito, Hatfield, PA #31 664

21. Mike Kellner, Lansdale, PA #57 633

22. Kory Fleming, Milford, NJ, #704 603

23. Brett Gilmore, Fleetwood, PA #7 573

24. Chris Gambler, Whitehall, PA#77 554

25. Kenny Gilmore, Fleetwood, PA #M7 538

26. Brian Houseknecht, Bechtelsville, PA #323 538

27. Mike Laise, Pottstown, PA #49 508

28. Colt Harris, Hegins, PA #C7 475

29. Briggs Danner, Allentown, PA #6 467

30. Rick Laubach, Hellertown, PA #16 459

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR LATE MODELS AS OF JUNE 10, 2017

1. Chuck Schutz, Pottstown, PA #1/28 1636*

2. Ron Kline, Salford, PA #3 1565***

3. Steve Todorow, Trumbauersville, PA #93 1534

4. Bryon Sipe, Shoemakersville, PA #33S 1507

5. Kyle Merkel, Green Lane, PA #26 1491

6. Steve Wilson, Green Lane, PA #15 1437

7. Wayne Pfeil, Mohnton, PA #72 1368*

8. Brian Shuey, Shoemakersville, PA #177/#2D 1122*

9. Blaine Emery, Boyertown, PA #12 1085*

10. Todd Ravel, Shoemakersville, PA #88 952

11. Jordan Knepp, Pottstown, PA #108 943

12. Shawn Horning Blandon, PA #8M 868

13. Andy Cassell, Boyertown, PA #28 832

14. Lou Egrie, Willow Grove, PA #X4 780

15. Dirk Rimrott, Phoenixville, PA #92 620

16. Dan Hoffman, Hatfield, PA #19D 468

17. George Irwin, Chester Springs, PA #2D/177 387

18. Damon Neff, Souderton, PA 79 284

19. Dan Ogin, Bechtelsville, PA #12 237

20. Cory Merkel, Gilbertsville, PA #16 146

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR SPORTSMAN AS OF JUNE 10, 2017

1. Brian Hirthler, Green Lane, PA #4* 1431*

2. Ryan Beltz, Barto, PA #221 1263

3. Ryan Lilick, Collegeville, PA #142 1259**

4. Louden Reimert, Oley, PA #58 1227

5. Brad Grim, Coplay, PA #23 1154

6. Jim Housworth, Reigelsville, PA #72 1116

7. Mike Mammana, Allentown, PA #44E/31 1102

8. Mark Kemmerer, Green Lane, PA, PA #F10 1069

9. Dylan Swinehart, Fleetwood, PA #38 1004*

10. Brad Arnold, Sinking Springs, PA #830 1001

11. Ryan Higgs, Nazareth, PA #16 974*

12. Kyle Lilick, Collegeville, PA #104 943*

13. Craig Whitmoyer, Hamburg, PA #99 923*

14. Dean Bachman, Emmaus, PA #65 919

15. Mike Lisowski, Minersville, PA #15 860

16. Joe Funk, Coopersburg, PA #14 849

17. Kurt Bettler Hellertown, PA #54 727

18. Jack Butler, Phillipsburg, PA #5 712

19. Nathan Mohr, East Greenville, PA #17M 674

20. Jeromy Guistwite, Orwigsburg, PA #29G 673

* denotes feature win (Feature wins listed are only those that are NASCAR point events.)

Sources: ERNIE SAXTON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.