ARCA returns to Wisconsin ‘live’ on MAVTV June 23 at 9:00 pm ET

Corona, CA. (June 15, 2017): ARCA will bring its exciting style of short track racing back to the MAVTV Motorsports Network at 9 p.m. EDT Friday, June 23, when the stock car series rolls into Madison International Speedway in Oregon, WI., for the Montgomery Ward 200.

MAVTV’s award-winning production team will have live flag-to-flag coverage of the race scheduled for 200 laps on Madison’s half-mile paved oval.

The Montgomery Ward 200 will follow back-to-back superspeedway events and has been eagerly anticipated by ARCA fans who still are talking about the finish of the series most recent short track contest at Elko, MN. That one featured a four-way fight for the lead over the final six laps, a photo finish and some multi-car mayhem as the checkered flag waved.



Austin Theriault, a Maine resident who drives for Ken Schrader Racing, won the race at Elko by .029 seconds over Christian Eckes of Middleton, NY. Rookie Riley Herbst of Las Vegas was third.

Owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV Motorsports Network is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, The AMA Pro Motocross series, the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup and NHRA Drag Racing. But MAVTV also covers multitudes of grassroots series’ from across the globe including drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, rally racing, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between plus a package of automotive reality and custom build shows. If it has a motor, it’s on MAVTV.

For more information/airdates visit: www.mavtv.com

Stay connected with us on Facebook & Twitter

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter

Sources: Stuart Rowlands/MAVTV PR