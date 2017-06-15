SEEKONK, Mass. – Saturday night’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series program at Seekonk Speedway will include the first of three Pro Stock Phil’s Propane Triple Crown Series feature events. The 75-lap main event is slated for the final race of the evening and will also be the sixth annual Brad Scott Memorial feature.

Brad Scott was a crew member and close friend to current Pro Stock car owner and Seekonk Speedway Wall of Fame member Len Ellis. This year’s Brad Scott Memorial will be the sixth annual in memory of Brad, who passed away back in 2012.

“I went to school with Brad years ago,” Len Ellis said. “I went to Vocational school with him, he was three years younger than me. He was my best friend.”

Ellis has combined with the track to put this event on since 2012, the year Brad passed on. The inaugural race was won by Ryan Vanasse, current driver of the Ocean State Oil No. 11 and the most recent Pro Stock winner at Seekonk.

“Brad always loved racing,” Ellis said. “My son is in North Carolina and I always talked about racing with Brad. We used to talk every Monday morning about how I did at the races and he always put in a good word for me. This race is a small token to remember him, he was a great guy that loved racing.”

Ellis still currently owns a car in the Pro Stock division, driven by veteran Dick Houlihan. What would it mean for car No. 41 to win the feature on Saturday night?

“It would be like us winning the Daytona 500,” Ellis said. “I’ve always wanted to win the Brad Scott Memorial and the D.A.V.”

The 2017 Pro Stock season has seen five different drivers visit Victory Lane in the first five races. David Darling scored the victory on opening day, while Kyle Casper captured his first career Pro Stock checkered flag in week two. Other winners this season include defending champion Tom Scully Jr., veteran Rick Martin and Ryan Vanasse.

Saturday’s program starts at 4:30 p.m., with the Pit Party kicking things off on the track. Fans will have the opportunity to come down and meet and greet with their favorite drivers before the action gets underway.

Instead of the normal time of 6 p.m., the first green flag will wave at 7 p.m. with the Helger’s SouthCoast Power Equipment Spectator Drag Series up first. The Sportsman, Sport Trucks, Late Models and Pro Stocks will all be in action, chasing NASCAR Whelen All-American Series points.

