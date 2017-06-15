6/15/2017 — For the third time in eight chances this season, Claremont Speedway has been forced to cancel its racing card due to the weather forecast. With over a 50 % chance of rain and temperatures only in the lower 60’s, speedway officials made the difficult decision early this afternoon. With the debut of the new Street Stock Showdown Series originally scheduled to take place tomorrow night and the fact many race teams were traveling from southern New England, officials felt it was in the best interest of all involved. Claremont Speedway officials are working with Bob Guptill, series promoter, on a new date with hopes to announce it in the very near future. The R.E. Hinkley Super Streets and T-Bird Mini Mart Wildcats were also scheduled to run their sixth race of the season.
In the month of July, we welcome back the Valenti Modified Racing Series for some open-wheeled awesomeness. After a week off, the T-Bird Mini Mart Wildcats will run their extra distance event of the season. The Cody Lafont Memorial Twin 25’s are set to take place on July 21. An increased purse has been created by the Lafont family and generous sponsors with a $ 500 take home prize to win the overall event. Each segment winner will pocket an additional $ 75 and drivers who take the green will receive $ 100. Currently, 21 drivers are eligible to compete as there is a prerequisite of having competed in one Wildcat event prior to the Lafont Twin 25’s.
Sources: http://www.claremontspeedway.net/