Our summer schedule is just beginning to heat up as next week all four divisions of the Newport Chevrolet Weekly Racing Series take to the track. Fireworks and stars and cars of yesterday highlight our June 30th racing card. The Senior Tour Auto Racers make their annual visit to the speedway with the Supers, Limiteds, and Wildcats all racing before a huge fireworks display closes out the night.

In the month of July, we welcome back the Valenti Modified Racing Series for some open-wheeled awesomeness. After a week off, the T-Bird Mini Mart Wildcats will run their extra distance event of the season. The Cody Lafont Memorial Twin 25’s are set to take place on July 21. An increased purse has been created by the Lafont family and generous sponsors with a $ 500 take home prize to win the overall event. Each segment winner will pocket an additional $ 75 and drivers who take the green will receive $ 100. Currently, 21 drivers are eligible to compete as there is a prerequisite of having competed in one Wildcat event prior to the Lafont Twin 25’s.