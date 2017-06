TV Alert: Round 4, Hidden Valley Raceway

All races broadcast live from Darwin

If you’re not at Hidden Valley Raceway to watch Porsche Carrera Cup Australia trackside, be sure to view all this weekend’s racing live on Fox Sports 506.

Broadcast Schedule: Round 4, Darwin

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Race 1 – 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 17

Race 2 – 12:20 pm, Sunday, June 18

Race 3 – 3:25 pm, Sunday, June 18



Sources: Daniel Jordan/Porsche Cars Australia