Collectibles Galore Night June 16 Results:
(Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds 35 Laps) – RYAN BARTLETT, Mike Mahaney, Chad Phelps, Pat Ward, Chris Hile, Larry Wight, Jeremy Smith, Max McLaughlin, Matt Hulsizer, Billy Decker, Jimmy Phelps, Tim Sears Jr., Mike Bowman, Rob Bellinger, Gary Tomkins, Jim Witko, Adam Roberts, Rich Scagliotta, Andrew Ferguson, Lee Gill, Tim Kerr, DNS- Andy Noto.
(Collectibles Galore $100 Heat Winners) – Tim Kerr, Pat Ward, Matt Hulsizer.
(SUNY Canton Sportsman 25 Laps) – TODD ROOT, Nick Krause, Brent Joy, Mike Stanton Jr., Tyler Trump, Ron Davis III, Alan Fink, Rocco Leone, Glenn Forward, Jackson Gill, Kevin Poitras, JJ Courcy, Zach Sobotka, Chris Cunningham, Earl Rudy, Tyler Thompson, Jeff Taylor, Charlie Tibbitts, George Dyer, Pat LaPage, Bailey Groves, Joe Sobotka, Rich Townsend, Stephen Denton.
(Collectibles Galore $100 Heat Winners) – Mike Stanton Jr., Glenn Forward, Nick Krause.
(Firehouse Subs Mod Lites 20 Laps) – CASEY SYKES, Joe Isabell, Justin Williams, Joe Garafolo, Zack Babcock, Lowell Zehr, Mike Mullen, Sam Usborne, Jeff Sykes, Josh Kinney, Dave Brown, Ryan Halliday, Kelly Skinner, Tom Perkins, Brian Meyers, Jim Dunham, JJ Courcy, DNS- TJ Eldred.
(Collectibles Galore $50 Heat Winners) – Justin Williams, Brian Meyers.
(JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders 15 Laps) – CHRIS BONOFFSKI, Ray Bechler, Dakota Bechler, Quinn Wallis, Donnie Rider, Sam Curcie, Stephanie Seeley, Evan Wright, Dylan Curcie, Jamie Radley, DNS- Chuck Powelczyk.
(Xtreme Auto Recovery $200 Back-to-Back-Bonus) – Chris Bonoffski.
(Collectibles Galore $50 Heat Winners) – Dakota Bechler, Jamie Radley.
Sources: Dave Medler/Brewerton Speedway PR