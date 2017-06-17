ATTICA, OH (June 16, 2017) – Despite two attempts at outrunning Mother Nature on Friday evening at Attica (OH) Raceway Park, the final portion of opening night of Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket has been postponed until Saturday, September 2, when the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions return for Attica Ambush/Dirt Classic Ohio weekend. The 40-lap, $5,000-to-win, Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions A-main was the only event remaining on the schedule before Mother Nature interrupted competition for a second time.

Those seeking additional information regarding ticketing and gate times for Attica Ambush/Dirt Classic Ohio weekend should stay tuned online at www.atticaracewaypark.com.

Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket will continue on Saturday evening, June 17, with a visit to the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. Dating back to May 3, 1981, Eldora Speedway has hosted the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions on 142 different occasions, the most recent on October 8, 2016.

St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu is the most recent to park on Eldora Speedway’s victory lane stage during Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions competition, but it was the “Wild Child” Jac Haudenschild who scored the 2016 Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket victory. It was the 10th Arctic Cat All Star victory of Haudenschild’s career at The World’s Greatest Dirt Track, his second of two Arctic Cat All Star victories in 2016.

Eldora Speedway gates are scheduled to swing open at 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 17. Hot laps will hit the half-mile at 6:00 pm, sharp. Those who cannot attend can watch online at www.eldoraspeedway.com. A pay-per-view broadcast will be available for purchase.

Contingency Awards/Results: Attica Raceway Park – Friday, June 16, 2017:

Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket

EMi Driver’s Meeting: 49 entries

State Water Heaters Warm-Ups: Chris Andrews – 12.298 seconds

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Parker Price-Miller – 12.342 seconds

Ford Performance Heat #1: Cole Duncan

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2: Tim Shaffer

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3: Ryan Smith

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4: Lee Jacobs

Daido Engine Bearings Heat #5: Chad Kemenah

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts C-Main: Shawn Dancer

JE Pistons Dash #1: Travis Philo

Kistler Racing Products Dash #2: Cale Conley

Classic Ink USA B-Main: Caleb Armstrong

Daido Engine Bearings Main Event Winner: N/A

MSD Performance Hard Charger Award: N/A

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 5th Place Finisher: N/A

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 10th Place Finisher: N/A

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 15th Place Finisher: N/A

(Lincoln Electric, Daido Engine Bearings, MSD Performance, Outback Steakhouse: Need decal to qualify for contingency award)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 2-Parker Price-Miller, 12.342; 2. 7C-Caleb Armstrong, 12.393; 3. 22C-Cole Duncan, 12.492; 4. 91-Cale Thomas, 12.505; 5. 5R-Byron Reed, 12.594; 6. 12-Daniel Harding, 12.625; 7. 9X-Stuart Brubaker, 12.697; 8. 7J-Joe Swanson, 12.782; 9. 35-Tyler Esh, 12.848; 10. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 12.965

Group (B)

1. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.383; 2. 8-Dean Jacobs, 12.581; 3. 49x-Tim Shaffer, 12.652; 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 12.676; 5. 1080-Jordan Mackison, 12.961; 6. 95-Hunter Mackison, 12.99; 7. 3G-Carson Macedo, 13.022; 8. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.076; 9. 9-Ryan Linder, 13.444; 10. 49-Shawn Dancer, 13.492

Group ( C )

1. 17-Caleb Helms, 12.842; 2. 23-DJ Foos, 12.897; 3. 59-Ryan Smith, 13.043; 4. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.109; 5. 60-Jody Keegan, 13.163; 6. 13-Brandon Matus, 13.37; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.433; 8. 45-Trevor Baker, 13.501; 9. 9C-Roger Campbell, 13.901; 10. 51-John Garvin, 13.942

Group (D)

1. 33M-Max Stambaugh, 12.895; 2. 11N-Dale Blaney, 12.97; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.033; 4. 7K-Cale Conley, 13.048; 5. 16-Chris Andrews, 13.068; 6. 7-Shawn Valenti, 13.267; 7. 97-Broc Martin, 13.31; 8. 8J-Jess Stiger, 13.546; 9. 22M-Dan McCarron, 14.031; 10. 27Z-Sean Zemunik, 99.4

Group (E)

1. 57X-Andrew Palker, 12.974; 2. 9XX-Paul Nienhiser, 13.027; 3. 10H-Chad Kemenah, 13.207; 4. 83-Rob Chaney, 13.345; 5. 9M-Jordan Ryan, 13.504; 6. O7-Jacob Wilson, 14.134; 7. 92A-Sammy Walsh, 14.146; 8. 33-Brent Matus, 14.913; 9. 97W-Mitchell Wormall, 99.45

Heat #1 – Group (A) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 22C-Cole Duncan [2]; 2. 91-Cale Thomas [1]; 3. 5R-Byron Reed [5]; 4. 2-Parker Price-Miller [4]; 5. 35-Tyler Esh [9]; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [10]; 7. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [3]; 8. 12-Daniel Harding [6]; 9. 7J-Joe Swanson [8]; 10. 9X-Stuart Brubaker [7]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 49X-Tim Shaffer [2]; 2. 22-Brandon Spithaler [1]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu [4]; 4. 3G-Carson Macedo [7]; 5. 8-Dean Jacobs [3]; 6. 49-Shawn Dancer [10]; 7. 95-Hunter Mackison [6]; 8. 1080-Jordan Mackison [5]; 9. 9-Ryan Linder [9]; 10. 8M-TJ Michael [8]

Heat #3 – Group ( C ) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 59-Ryan Smith [2]; 2. 5T-Travis Philo [1]; 3. 60-Jody Keegan [5]; 4. 23-DJ Foos [3]; 5. 17-Caleb Helms [4]; 6. 3J-Trey Jacobs [7]; 7. 9C-Roger Campbell [9]; 8. 45-Trevor Baker [8]; 9. 51-John Garvin [10]; 10. 13-Brandon Matus [6]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 81-Lee Jacobs [2]; 2. 7K-Cale Conley [1]; 3. 33M-Max Stambaugh [4]; 4. 11N-Dale Blaney [3]; 5. 16-Chris Andrews [5]; 6. 97-Broc Martin [7]; 7. 27Z-Sean Zemunik [10]; 8. 8J-Jess Stiger [8]; 9. 22M-Dan McCarron [9]; 10. 7-Shawn Valenti [6]

Heat #5 – Group (E) (10 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 10H-Chad Kemenah [2]; 2. 83-Rob Chaney [1]; 3. 57X-Andrew Palker [4]; 4. 9M-Jordan Ryan [5]; 5. 9XX-Paul Nienhiser [3]; 6. 92A-Sammy Walsh [7]; 7. O7-Jacob Wilson [6]; 8. 97W-Mitchell Wormall [9]; 9. 33-Brent Matus [8]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo [1]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu [3]; 3. 49X-Tim Shaffer [2]; 4. 10H-Chad Kemenah [5]; 5. 59-Ryan Smith [4]; 6. 22C-Cole Duncan [6]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 7K-Cale Conley [2]; 2. 91-Cale Thomas [1]; 3. 22-Brandon Spithaler [4]; 4. 2-Parker Price-Miller [6]; 5. 81-Lee Jacobs [5]; 6. 83-Rob Chaney [3]

C-Main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

1. 49-Shawn Dancer [3]; 2. 9-Ryan Linder [2]; 3. 45-Trevor Baker [4]; 4. 8J-Jess Stiger [5]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron [8]; 6. 92A-Sammy Walsh [10]; 7. 97W-Mitchell Wormall [13]; 8. 9C-Roger Campbell [6]; 9. 33-Brent Matus [11]; 10. 51-John Garvin [7]; 11. 3J-Trey Jacobs [1]; 12. O7-Jacob Wilson [9]; 13. 27Z-Sean Zemunik [12]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [1]; 2. 8-Dean Jacobs [2]; 3. 12-Daniel Harding [3]; 4. 17-Caleb Helms [6]; 5. 9X-Stuart Brubaker [4]; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [9]; 7. 35-Tyler Esh [7]; 8. 9XX-Paul Nienhiser [11]; 9. 7J-Joe Swanson [5]; 10. 95-Hunter Mackison [10]; 11. 8M-TJ Michael [13]; 12. 16-Chris Andrews [12]; 13. 49-Shawn Dancer [17]; 14. 1080-Jordan Mackison [8]; 15. 13-Brandon Matus [16]; 16. 9-Ryan Linder [18]; 17. 7-Shawn Valenti [14]; 18. 97-Broc Martin [15]

Current Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Standings (June 16, 2017):

1. Chad Kemenah – 2302

2. Caleb Armstrong – 2122

3. Ryan Smith – 2092

4. Caleb Helms – 2072

5. Max Stambaugh – 1900

6. T.J. Michael – 1810

7. Brandon Spithaler – 1687

8. Brandon Matus – 1676

9. John Garvin – 1602

10. Tyler Esh – 1595

Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions PR