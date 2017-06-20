Ethan Durocher of Plainfield, CT will make his SK Light debut Saturday night at New London-Waterford (CT) Speedbowl.

“This season we’re just gonna take the SK Lite out to the New London-Waterford Speedbowl, get some seat time, run for Rookie of the Year and hopefully get some top five finishes.”

Durocher hopes to progress in Modified racing and chose the SK Light over a Legend Car.

Durocher spent three years competing in the INEX Bandoleros. He won 5 times in the last two years, including the 2015 season finale Bemer’s Big Show. He was the 2015 Connecticut Bandolero Bandits champion and has run in the top ten in national points. He finished fifth in points at Waterford last year.

“The Bandoleros are a fun afford car to learn how to race and get seat time in when you’re just starting out.”

Durocher is supported by his parents, grandparents, Mason’s Touch and Jeff’s Custom Grafix.

The 14-year-old is eager to return to the ⅜-mile oval this weekend.

“I’m really excited about running the bowl again this year.”

Saturday night’s Blast Off 2017 is the season opener for New London-Waterford. Admission is $30, Youth $10 and Children 12 and under are free. The Valenti Modified Racing Series will join the SK Mods, Late Models, Legends, Limited Sportsman, Mini Stocks, NLWS Trucks, and SK Lites.

The track will be leased by George Whitney this season after owner Bruce Bemer’s arrest in March.

Sources: Nicholas Teto, YankeeRacer.com

SpeedbowlHistory.com