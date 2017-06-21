DELAWARE, OHIO – Growing up a short tracker means Cody Coughlin has raced at plenty of small tracks throughout the Midwest. As the first driver to ever win the ARCA/CRA Super Series championship and JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour championship in the same year, Coughlin has also won at plenty of races on the short tracks of America. This weekend, Coughlin will head to a 7/8-mile short track that he’s yet to race on.

Coughlin will pilot the No. 13 JEGS.com/RIDE TV Toyota Tundra for ThorSport Racing in Fridaynight’s M&M’s 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Iowa Speedway.



“I’m really looking forward to Iowa. I love racing short tracks. This is a new one for me, so I’m excited to get there and see what it’s like. I’ve been watching film to try to get ready and studying anything I can use to help me learn Iowa, so we’ll see how it goes on Friday.”

The 21-year-old driver is seeking his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series top 10 and Iowa Speedway is the perfect place for it to happen.



“I think my short track background will definitely help me out on Friday night. Hopefully we’ll get a strong finish and I can make Michael (Shelton, crew chief), Rich (Lushes, truck chief), Duke and Rhonda (Thorson, team owners) and my parents (Di and John) proud out there.”



The M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway is a 200-lap race broken into three stages. Stages one and two are 60 laps in length with stage three at 120 laps.



Friday’s race is a one-day show, meaning Coughlin will practice, qualify and race all in the same day. Coughlin will hit the track for the first time at 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET for the first of two practice sessions. The final practice session will begin at 11:15 a.m. CT. Both practice sessions will air live on FOX Sports 1.



Qualifying will take place at 5:05 p.m. CT. Qualifying will be three rounds, knockout style.



The M&M’s 200 will see the green flag wave at approximately 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.



For more information on Cody Coughlin and Team JEGS, visit codycoughlin.com and follow Cody on Twitter, @Cody_Coughlin. Follow Team JEGS on Twitter, @TeamJEGS, and “Like”JEGS Performance on Facebook. Follow ThorSport Racing on Twitter, @ThorSportRacing, and visit them online at ThorSport.com. If you need more information regarding ThorSport please contact Jessica O’Brien via email at jessica@edgehillmanagement.com . Any other inquiries for Cody Coughlin can be sent to Bob Dillner via email at bd51sports@gmail.com.



About JEGS Automotive, Inc.

In 1960, Jeg Coughlin Sr. founded JEGS as a small speed shop. It has grown into a high-performance powerhouse that includes a race team (Team JEGS), 250,000 square foot warehouse, retail store, mail order and website. The 350+ employees at JEGS still strongly believe and practice our simply business philosophy: Customer Care is #1. For more information about JEGS Automotive, Inc. visit JEGS.com.



About Ride Television Network, Inc.

Ride Television Network, Inc. is a privately held corporation based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company was formed in 2011 for the purpose of launching a 24-hour, high definition, television network. RIDE TV launched on October 1, 2014 in the United States and is now available internationally. The network features high-quality television programming showcasing both English and Western disciplines and lifestyles and includes live events, reality shows, talk shows, children’s programming, documentaries and more. For more information about RIDE TV, please visit www.ridetv.com.



About ThorSport Racing

ThorSport Racing, based in Sandusky, Ohio, is the longest-tenured NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team. ThorSport Racing, which has competed in the NCWTS since 1996, will run the No. 88 Menards Toyota Tundra driven by two-time NCWTS drivers’ champion Matt Crafton, the No. 13 JEGS/RIDE TV Toyota Tundra driven by Cody Coughlin, the No. 27 Tundra driven by Ben Rhodes, and the No. 98 RIDE TV/Champion Power Equipment/Jive Communications/Curb Records Toyota Tundra driven by Grant Enfinger. For more information visit www.ThorSport.com.

Sources: Bob Dillner/Cody Coughlin Racing PR