SHERRILLS FORD, North Carolina ( June 21, 2017 ) –

The Road Ahead – Jesse Little:

“Iowa Speedway is a track our team has been solid at throughout my career. In my NASCAR K&N Pro Series career we’ve run up front every race and with the success our JJL Motorsports NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team had at Dover (top-5 qualifying, 14th place finish) we’re on top of our game right now. It’s great to see the gains we’re making in the Truck Series and Iowa gives us another opportunity to show what this team is capable of accomplishing. We’re bringing the same truck we ran at Dover and with backing from Triad CNC and SouthMark Properties we’re going to aim for another strong qualifying run and go after our first top-5 finish in the series.”

Welcome Aboard:

This week JJL Motorsports welcomes Triad CNC and SouthMark Properties as corporate partners for the M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway.

Strong Supporter – Mark Chambers, General Manager, Triad CNC:

“In Jesse, we see a driver committed to excellence. We at Triad CNC have the same level of commitment to providing outstanding performance, service and reliability to our customers. It is a privilege to adorn his Toyota Tundra at Iowa

Speedway.”