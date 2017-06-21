Devin Moran and Brandon Sheppard round out the podium

SMETHPORT, P.A.- June 20, 2017- Max Blair defended his home state by maneuvering his way to his first-ever World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series win at McKean County Raceway in Smethport, PA during the Hamlin Lake 50.

The Pennsylvania-native was joined in Victory Lane by a fan club of family and friends who rushed the track for the celebration. After embracing the moment under a shower of confetti, Blair was seemingly at a loss for words trying to describe his first Outlaw win.

“I never would’ve dreamed this would have happened to me,” said Blair. “I don’t even know what to say. I am so pumped up. We destroyed our car a couple of weeks ago and we’ve been working really hard this week to get this thing turned around and ready. We were pretty excited to come here tonight but I didn’t really know what to expect. I can’t believe it. I really can’t.”



Blair started second in the feature and was able to pass pole-sitter, Morgan Bagley, on lap 16 for the lead. The pair battled earlier in the evening during the heat race but at that time Bagley was able to fend off Blair’s charges to win his first heat of the season.

Devin Moran was next to find his way to Bagley’s door and then around him by lap 31. Moran then showed how powerful his Tye Twarog/ DMR machine was by steadily reeling in leader, Blair.

“This is our first time here and to get a top-five is pretty good,” said Moran. “We have to keep working. I feel like we had the best car out there all night but Max did a good job. I have to give him props.”

By the time the checkers fell, Blair only held .987 over Moran. The two had the fastest cars during qualifying followed by Brandon Sheppard who coincidentally rounded out the podium.

“For starting fifth on a track that is pretty hard to pass on we will take a top three tonight and go on to Lernerville where we have three nights there,” said Sheppard. “That seems like a pretty fun track.

The 11th Annual Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway is the next stop for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series. The event is a three day show from June 22-24. Single day tickets as well as a three day package for the event are available here

Additional Race Notes:

Moran typically travels the tour with his father Donnie and his brothers, but tonight was a little different as it marked the first time in four years that Donnie wasn’t able to spearhead the team at the track.

Chub Frank found his way to sixth (from his twelfth-position start) where he battled Frank Heckenast Jr. for several laps. On lap 39, Frank got into Heckenast spinning him around in turn four. The no. 99jr machine didn’t fully stop, so rather than being sent to the back of the field he was blended in to the field at position 14. He ultimately finished there.

McKean County Raceway Results:

Craftsman Club Feature: 1. 111- Max Blair[2]; 2. 9- Devin Moran[4]; 3. 1- Brandon Sheppard[5]; 4. 7- Rick Eckert[4]; 5. 14m- Morgan Bagley[1]; 6. 1*- Chub Frank[12]; 7. 91- Tyler Erb[7]; 8. 157- Mike Marlar[11]; 9. 25- Shane Clanton[14]; 10. 44- Chris Madden[8]; 11. 2c- Joey Coulter[15]; 12. 18- Eric Wells[10]; 13. 3- David Scott[13]; 14. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr[6]; 15. 7Teen- Damian Bidwell[20]; 16. 4-Ds- Chad Hollenbeck[17]; 17. 2- Dan Stone[16]; 18. 99B- Boom Briggs[9]; 19. 19- Bob Dorman[21]; 20. 18m- Mike Wonderling[24]; 21. 22- Greg Oakes[19]; 22. 44s- Dave Hess[18]; 23. 22jr- Michael Oakes[23]; 24. 11- Bobby Rohrer[22]

For complete results from the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series event at McKean County Raceway visit the results page.

06/20/17-McKean County Raceway

Published On 21 June 2017

Last Chance Showdown: 1. 22- Greg Oakes[1]; 2. 7Teen- Damian Bidwell[2]; 3. 19- Bob Dorman[6]; 4. 11- Bobby Rohrer[4]; 5. 18m- Mike Wonderling[3]; 6. *012- Dave DuBois[8]; 7. 38- Nathan Hill[5]; 8. W3- John Weaver[9]; 9. 22jr- Michael Oakes[7]; DNS. 20- Doug Eck

Heat 1: 1. 9- Devin Moran[1]; 2. 7- Rick Eckert[4]; 3. 91- Tyler Erb[5]; 4. 18- Eric Wells[2]; 5. 3- David Scott[3]; 6. 2- Dan Stone[6]; 7. 22- Greg Oakes[7]; 8. 18m- Mike Wonderling[8]; 9. 19- Bob Dorman[10]; 10. W3- John Weaver[9]

Heat 2: 1. 14m- Morgan Bagley[2]; 2. 111- Max Blair[1]; 3. 44- Chris Madden[3]; 4. 157- Mike Marlar[4]; 5. 25- Shane Clanton[5]; 6. 4-Ds- Chad Hollenbeck[7]; 7. 7Teen- Damian Bidwell[6]; 8. 11- Bobby Rohrer[8]; 9. 22jr- Michael Oakes[9]

Heat 3: 1. 1- Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr[2]; 3. 99B- Boom Briggs[3]; 4. 1*- Chub Frank[4]; 5. 2c- Joey Coulter[5]; 6. 44s- Dave Hess[7]; 7. 20- Doug Eck[6]; 8. 38- Nathan Hill[9]; 9. *012- Dave DuBois[8];

Qualifying: 1. 9- Devin Moran, 14.576; 2. 111- Max Blair, 14.608; 3. 1- Brandon Sheppard, 14.865; 4. 18- Eric Wells, 14.872; 5. 14m- Morgan Bagley, 14.873; 6. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr, 14.879; 7. 3- David Scott, 14.892; 8. 44- Chris Madden, 14.895; 9. 99B- Boom Briggs, 14.935; 10. 7- Rick Eckert, 14.967; 11. 157- Mike Marlar, 14.967; 12. 1*- Chub Frank, 15; 13. 91- Tyler Erb, 15.058; 14. 25- Shane Clanton, 15.131; 15. 2c- Joey Coulter, 15.142; 16. 2- Dan Stone, 15.174; 17. 7 Teen- Damian Bidwell, 15.174; 18. 20- Doug Eck, 15.179; 19. 22- Greg Oakes, 15.248; 20. 4-Ds- Chad Hollenbeck, 15.258; 21. 44s- Dave Hess, 15.319; 22. 18m.- Mike Wonderling, 15.552; 23. 11- Bobby Rohrer, 15.772; 24. *012- Dave DuBois, 16.103; 25. W3- John Weaver, 16.231; 26. 22jr- Michael Oakes, 16.346; 27. 38- Nathan Hill, 17.00; 28. 19- Bob Dorman, NT

CONTINGENCY WINNERS: Craftsman/Sears ($200 Cash): Devin Moran, Brandon Sheppard, Rick Eckert, Morgan Bagley, Chub Frank; Craftsman/Sears ($100 Cash): Max Blair; Comp Cams ($50 product certificate): Brandon Sheppard; MSD Ignition ($50 Cash): Devin Moran; Quarter Master ($100 Product Certificate): Devin Moran; Wrisco (Three Sheets of aluminum): Brandon Sheppard; Penske Racing Shocks ($50 Product Certificate): Rick Eckert; JE Pistons ($50 Cash): Morgan Bagley; VP Racing Fuels ($50 Cash): Shane Clanton; Edelbrock ($50 Cash): Shane Clanton; Comp Cams ($50 Cash): Chris Madden; Extended Stay America ($50 Cash): Joey Coulter; Cometic ($50 Cash): Dave Scott; JRI Shocks ($50 Cash): Dan Stone; Superflow Dyno’s ($50 Cash) Chad Hollenbeck; Quartermaster ($25 Product Certificate): Chad Hollenbeck; JE Pistons (One set of piston rings): Chad Hollenbeck; Quartermaster ($50 Product Certificate): Eric Wells; Arizona Sport Shirts ($100 Product Certificate): Eric Wells; JE Pistons (One set of piston rings): Greg Oakes; MSD Ignition ($25 Cash): Devin Moran; QA-1 ($50 Cash): Boom Briggs; Rookie Bonus: Devin Moran; Bonus Bucks: Max Blair

SEASON WINNERS

– Brandon Sheppard- 6 (Whynot Motorsports Park on March 24, Farmer City Raceway on April 1, Fayetteville Motor Speedway on May 6, Wayne County Speedway on May 27, Senoia Raceway on June 3, Brighton Speedway on June 17)

– Shane Clanton- 3 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 24, Cherokee Speedway on May 6, Tazewell Speedway on June 3)

– Rick Eckert– 1 (Screven Motorsports Complex on Feb. 17)

– Chris Madden– 1 (Screven Motorsports Complex on Feb. 18)

– Don O’Neal- 1 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 25)

-Timothy Culp- 1 (LoneStar Speedway on March 26)

– Brian Shirley-1 (Farmer City Raceway on April 2)

– Brandon Overton- 1 (Smoky Mountain Speedway on May 13)

– Mike Marlar- 1 (Duck River Raceway Park on May 14)

– Devin Moran-1 (Atomic Speedway on May 26)

– Max Blair- 1 (McKean County Raceway on June 20)

Unofficial World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Championship Standings

Pos. Car # Driver Earnings Points Trail By

1 1 Brandon Sheppard $110,500 2516 0

2 91 Tyler Erb $49,750 2366 150

3 44 Chris Madden $53,200 2336 180

4 25 Shane Clanton $63,125 2330 186

9 Devin Moran $57,120 2330 186

6 7 Rick Eckert $48,585 2324 192

7 18 Eric Wells $38,800 2292 224

8 1* Chub Frank $31,220 2238 278

9 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr. $26,800 2190 326

10 14M Morgan Bagley $27,170 2164 352

11 2C Joey Coulter $20,370 2094 422

12 3S Brian Shirley $35,850 1980 536

13 93 Donald Bradsher $10,295 1486 1030

14 21JR Billy Moyer Jr. $15,600 952 1564

15 116 Brandon Overton $20,900 850 1666

16 18C Chase Junghans $4,970 826 1690

17 4-D’s Chad Hollenbeck $3,605 690 1826

18 101 Casey Roberts $8,400 688 1828

19 C9 Steve Casebolt $8,360 590 1926

20 21 Billy Moyer $11,650 538 1978