Imperial, PA (June 21) Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway will not be in action this weekend, but racing will return to the speedway on Saturday, July 1. Berks/Nickles will present Dollar Dog Night, highlighting Diehl Automotive Driver Autograph Night, a favorite of the race teams and fans alike. During intermission, the race teams will bring their cars on the track, and the fans will get a chance to go on the track and visit with their favorite drivers. On the track, making their annual visit will be the exciting Rick’s Trucks and Equipment BOSS Sprint Series for traditional non-winged sprints. Unlike the pure speed of the winged sprints, the nonwinged variety places a premium on driving ability, and they put on an incredible show on the ultra wide PPMS track. Also in competition will be weekly point racing for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours. The Twin State Auto Racing Club will be guests of the speedway.

Visit our Website

There will not be a racing program at the track on Saturday, July 8. However, the speedway will host the Pittsburgh area portion of national event Lantern Fest. PPMS race fans that wish to attend the event can get a 20 percent discount on tickets by clicking on the following link. https://the-lantern-fest- pittsburgh.eventbrite.com? discount=PPMS20 Use the discount code PPMS20 at checkout.

For all racing programs, the gates open at 5:00 PM, with warm-ups at 6:00 PM and racing at 7:00 PM. Follow us on Facebook at @PAMotorSpeedway or on Twitter at @PAMotorSpeedway for timely information updates. The Twitter account is used extensively on race nights for live updates. Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway is located west of the city of Pittsburgh, just south of the Noblestown exit of U.S. Route 22, or 170 Kelso Road in Imperial, PA, for GPS purposes. The track phone is 724-695-3363on race days, or call 412-279-RACE. For complete information including ticket information, please visit the track website at www.ppms.com .



Upcoming Events:

Saturday, June 24, 2017 – No racing, PPMS Employees June Vacation.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 – Berks/Nickles presents Dollar Dog Night with Diehl Automotive Driver Autograph Night, featuring the Rick’s Trucks and Equipment BOSS Sprint Series for traditional non-winged sprints. Plus Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, CruiseAmerica Open Fours. Twin State Auto Racing Club Night.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 – Lantern Fest, no racing.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 – Race 2 for the Diehl Automotive Super Series, featuring the Ultimate Super Late Model Northeast Tour for Super Late Models, $3000 to win and $400 to start. Plus Big Block Modifieds, Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 – Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Winged Sprints, presented by Falconi’s Moon Township Automotive, plus a Sizzler Series event for the Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, and RUSH Modifieds.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 – “Action Event” featuring a Sizzler Series race for Precise Racing Products RUSH Late Models, plus Diehl Automotive Super Late Models, Sunoco Sportsman, Super6 Late Models, Miley Truck Rental Hobby Stocks, Imperial Heights Garage Young Guns, and CruiseAmerica Open Fours.

Sources: Miley Motor Sports, Inc.