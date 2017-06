Sweet charges from 10th for podium finish

Looking for the clean sweep on the evening, Jason Johnson got the early jump on the 30-lap Feature at Granite City Speedway. Opening up a five-car length lead over the eight-time and defending World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, Donny Schatz. Just shy of the halfway point of the 30-lap race, a yellow flag was displayed for a slowed Ian Madsen who had a flat tire.

On the ensuing restart, Johnson looked like he was going to pick up where he left off, rocketing out to a quick lead over Schatz. As the field made their way down the backstretch, Johnson choose to enter Turn 3 on the top-side, leaving Schatz the bottom.

“[Schatz] just knew what he needed to do to get by me on that restart,” said Jason Johnson. “We had a car just as fast as his.”

“Races aren’t won on the start, a lot of people never figure that out,” said Donny Schatz. “We just wait for an opportunity. We got a run on [Jason] on the start and we went down the back and he decided to go up top into three and I went where he didn’t and we were able to get by.”

At the same time, Sweet wanted a piece of the action having got by Madsen on the restart for third place.

“The car was really good in the beginning,” said Brad Sweet.

With Schatz out front, Johnson and Sweet were nipping at his heels.

The top-three all within a half-second of each other had to contend with lap traffic the remain half of the race. That didn’t seem to slow them down as the three were trading positions looking to pick up their next win on the season.

“I threw everything I knew I had at [Schatz] to try to get by him,” added Johnson. “We like to win for sure. Anytime you can race with Donny and battle with [Donny], it’s a lot of fun. [Schatz] is one of the cleaner racers out here.”

The final five laps of the race it looked like it could have to gone to Schatz, Johnson or Sweet all trading positions back and forth. Schatz was just able to pick his line and get through heavy lap traffic first to power his way home for his 11th victory of the 2017 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car season.

“I think everything raises the heartrate,” said Donny Schatz in Victory Lane. “There’s a lot of great racers out here right now and they’ve got their game on. These Arctic Cat guys are in the same boat. They work their tails off to be good. We were a lot better earlier in the night – that’s kind of odd, usually we get better as the night goes on. We got the job done and that’s about it.”

Sweet who started on the outside of the fifth row of the Feature, charged his way forward and looked like he had something for both Schatz and Johnson picked up the KSE Hard Charger award.

“Lap cars just didn’t play out or if we got [Johnson], [Johnson] got us back. This NAPA Auto Parts car has been really fast, we put ourselves a little behind tonight but it was nice to drive up in there. If we keep having cars like this, we’ll be able to win some more of these.”

GRANITE CITY SPEEDWAY RESULTS

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 15-Donny Schatz [2][$6,000]; 2. 41-Jason Johnson [1][$3,500]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet [10][$2,000]; 4. 2M-Kerry Madsen [5][$1,800]; 5. 5-David Gravel [11][$1,500]; 6. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [9][$1,400]; 7. 7S-Jason Sides [6][$1,350]; 8. 2-Shane Stewart [15][$1,300]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart [7][$1,250]; 10. 17-Joey Saldana [3][$1,200]; 11. 4-Paul McMahan [17][$900]; 12. 9-Daryn Pittman [14][$800]; 13. W20-Greg Wilson [12][$700]; 14. 19-Brent Marks [20][$650]; 15. 11K-Kraig Kinser [8][$600]; 16. 18-Ian Madsen [4][$550]; 17. 3-Tim Kaeding [13][$500]; 18. 91A-Reed Allex [23][$500]; 19. 55-Brooke Tatnell [18][$500]; 20. 13-Clyde Knipp [21][$500]; 21. 19P-Paige Polyak [19][$500]; 22. 1A-Jacob Allen [16][$500]; 23. 9Z-Jared Goerges [22][$500]; Lap Leaders: Jason Johnson 1-13, Donny Schatz 14-30; KSE Hard Charger Award: 49-Brad Sweet[+7]





Unofficial World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series Championship Standings





Pos. Car Driver Total Diff Wins Top 5’s Top 10’s 1 15 Donny Schatz 5246 0 11 29 32 2 49 Brad Sweet 5162 -84 4 27 33 3 5 David Gravel 5160 -86 9 22 33 4 9 Daryn Pittman 4894 -352 0 9 23 5 2 Shane Stewart 4890 -356 2 11 27 6 41 Jason Johnson 4846 -400 2 12 23 7 93 Sheldon Haudenschild 4676 -570 0 5 18 8 17 Joey Saldana 4620 -626 0 4 11 9 1S Logan Schuchart 4580 -666 3 7 15 10 7S Jason Sides 4512 -734 0 5 15 11 11k Kraig Kinser 4476 -770 0 2 8 12 19 Brent Marks 4444 -802 0 0 9 13 4 Paul McMahan 4438 -808 0 3 10 14 W20 Greg Wilson 4142 -1104 0 2 7 15 1A Jacob Allen 3698 -1548 0 0 2 16 13 Clyde Knipp 3502 -1744 0 0 0 17 18 Ian Madsen 2968 -2278 1 4 13 18 21 Brian Brown 2524 -2722 1 9 10 19 2X Parker Price-Miller 2154 -3092 1 1 3 20 24R Rico Abreu 2070 -3176 1 6 10



6/20/2017 – Granite City Speedway

Qualifying: 1. 41-Jason Johnson, 11.572; 2. 7S-Jason Sides, 11.615; 3. 17-Joey Saldana, 11.664; 4. 18-Ian Madsen, 11.693; 5. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 11.7; 6. W20-Greg Wilson, 11.737; 7. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 11.761; 8. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.813; 9. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 11.842; 10. 3-Tim Kaeding, 11.888; 11. 5-David Gravel, 11.889; 12. 55-Brooke Tatnell, 11.905; 13. 1A-Jacob Allen, 11.931; 14. 4-Paul McMahan, 11.988; 15. 2-Shane Stewart, 12.037; 16. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.056; 17. 9-Daryn Pittman, 12.09; 18. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.141; 19. 19P-Paige Polyak, 12.193; 20. 19-Brent Marks, 12.252; 21. 13-Clyde Knipp, 12.284; 22. 9Z-Jared Goerges, 12.724; 23. 91A-Reed Allex, 13.126

Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer: 1. 41-Jason Johnson [1]; 2. 18-Ian Madsen [2]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [3]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet [6]; 5. 3-Tim Kaeding [4]; 6. 1A-Jacob Allen [5]; 7. 19P-Paige Polyak [7]; 8. 9Z-Jared Goerges [8]

Heat #2 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer: 1. 15-Donny Schatz [3]; 2. 7S-Jason Sides [1]; 3. 11K-Kraig Kinser [2]; 4. 5-David Gravel [4]; 5. 9-Daryn Pittman [6]; 6. 4-Paul McMahan [5]; 7. 19-Brent Marks [7]; 8. 91A-Reed Allex [8]

Heat #3 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer: 1. 17-Joey Saldana [1]; 2. 2M-Kerry Madsen [3]; 3. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [6]; 4. W20-Greg Wilson [2]; 5. 2-Shane Stewart [5]; 6. 55-Brooke Tatnell [4]; 7. 13-Clyde Knipp [7]

Craftsman Club Dash (6 Laps): 1. 41-Jason Johnson [1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [2]; 3. 17-Joey Saldana [3]; 4. 18-Ian Madsen [4]; 5. 2M-Kerry Madsen [6]; 6. 7S-Jason Sides [5]

CONTINGENCY WINNERS: MSD Ignitions ($25 cash): Jarod Goerges; MSD Ignitions ($50 cash): Donny Schatz; Penske Shocks ($50 cash): Sheldon Haudenschild; JE Pistons ($50 cash): Sheldon Haudenschild; VP Racing Fuels ($50 cash): Shane Stewart; Edelbrock ($50 cash): Logan Schuchart; Comp Cams ($50 cash): Joey Saldana; Extended Stay America ($50 cash): Paul McMahan; Cometic Gasket ($50 cash): Daryn Pittman; Super Flow ($50 cash): Brent Marks; Craftsman Club Fast Five ($100 cash): Jason Johnson, Joey Saldana, Jason Sides, N/A; Craftsman/Sears: Ian Madsen; KSE Hard Charger: Brad Sweet; Comp Cams ($50 product certificate): Donny Schatz; JE Pistons (Set of Rings): Reed Allex; JE Pistons (Set of Rings): Jacob Allen.

SEASON WINNERS

Donny Schatz – 11 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 19, Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 19, LoneStar Speedway on March 3, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 9, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas on March 10, Thunderbowl Raceway on March 18, Missouri State Fair Speedway on May 5, 81 Speedway on May 6, Eldora Speedway May 13, Knoxville Raceway on June 10, Granite City on June 20)

David Gravel – 9 (Thunderbowl Raceway on March 17, Placerville Speedway on March 29, Perris Auto Speedway on April 1, Gator Motorplex on April 13, Plymouth Speedway on April 28, Lincoln Speedway on May 17, Williams Grove on May 19, New Egypt Speedway on May 24, River Cities Speedway on June 16)

Brad Sweet – 4 (Stockton Dirt Track on March 25, Devil’s Bowl on April 15, Jackson Motorplex on June 3, Knoxville Raceway on June 9)

Logan Schuchart – 3 (Keller Auto Speedway on March 31, Eldora Speedway on May 12, Charlotte on May 26)

Jason Johnson – 2 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 17, Devil’s Bowl on April 14)

Shane Stewart – 2 (Williams Grove Speedway on May 20, Lawrenceburg Speedway on May 29)

Brian Brown – 1 (Cocopah Speedway on April 7)

Rico Abreu – 1 (Arizona Speedway on April 8)

Parker Price-Miller – 1 (Tri-State Speedway on May 14)

Ian Madsen – 1 (Jackson Motorplex on June 1)

Kerry Madsen – 1 (Jackson Motorplex on June 2)

Kyle Larson – 1 (Eagle Raceway on June 13)

