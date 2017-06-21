MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 21, 2017) – Cunningham Motorsports driver Shane Lee has been ready for his first win in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards since Daytona…and now he turns to Madison International Speedway with the hopes of getting just that. After coming in 15th at Michigan, the 23-year-old driver is looking to rebound as he heads back to short tracks for the Montgomery Ward 200.

“We didn’t get the finish we were hoping for at Michigan, but I’m looking forward getting back on track at Madison,” said Lee. “It feels like we just keep running into bad luck, so hopefully that’ll turn around and we can finally get that first win this weekend. Cunningham always has great cars that they bring to the track every single week and I know we have the potential to win every week. We’ll put Michigan behind us and move on to Madison and hopefully get this No. 22 Big Tine Ford Fusion a win.”

Just like many other tracks on the ARCA circuit this season, Lee has never seen Madison and will rely on the expertise of veteran crew chief Paul Andrews. Andrews says he’s enjoyed working with Lee and watching the progress the young driver has made throughout the season.

“I think going into Madison, we’re really looking to pick up on the good run we were having at Elko before the last lap and we feel like we can have another strong run at Madison,” said Andrews. “Shane’s never been there but I think he’s going to like the track a lot and he does a good job at adapting to new places. As a team, we try to have the cars as close as we can when it gets unloaded from the hauler and we try to help him get to where he needs to be with his lines…just point him in the right direction.”

Currently Lee sits fourth in championship standings, with three top-five finishes and four top-10s on the year. Never falling out of the top-five this season in points, Lee hopes that with some strong finishes and good runs, he can climb right back up in the standings.

“Fourth-place definitely isn’t bad, but it’s not where we want to be,” said Lee. “It’s good that we’re not happy with fourth. It shows how much drive and talent this Cunningham team has and I think going into Madison we’ll take what we’ve learned at every short track race this season and get back to where we were at the beginning of the year. Everyone has seen how good this 22 car can run and how fast it really is and I’m really looking forward to get to the track this weekend.”

The Montgomery Ward 200 will take place Friday, June 23 and kick off with practice from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m., followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 5. The 200-lap feature is set for an 8:00 p.m. start and will air live on MAVTV. All times are local (Central).

Big Tine is manufactured in Rockville, Ind. and was introduced to the market in 2010. Big Tine is the only feed supplement on the market that utilizes the power of Whitetail InstitutesTM 30-06 mineral and vitamin supplement for year-round support management of a healthy, flourishing herd. For more information on Big Tine, products or where to buy visit us at www.bigtine.com on Facebook @BigTine and on Instagram @BigTineOfficial.

Sources: Katie Wernke/Cunningham Motorsports PR