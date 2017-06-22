INDIANAPOLIS, IN (June 22, 2017) – A collective decision between Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions and Merritt Speedway officials resulted in the cancellation of the Saturday, July 1, visit to Merritt Speedway in Lake City, Michigan. Track officials and Series representatives hope to work together in bringing the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions back to Michigan in the future.

The Arctic Cat All Star visit to Kokomo (IN) Speedway on Friday, June 30, is still on as planned. If needed, Saturday, July 1, will serve as the rain date for the Kokomo Speedway program.

The one-night All Star return to Kokomo Speedway will be complete with qualifying time trials and heat race competition, headlined with a $5,000-to-win main event. The USAC SpeeD2 Midgets will also be on the evening card, creating a “must-see” experience for any open wheel enthusiast. In addition, The Cushion will be on hand to provide a live, pay-per-view broadcast via www.thecushion.com.

Those who would like to purchase advance tickets for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions invasion of Kokomo Speedway on June 30 can do so by visiting: http://tickets.ticketforce. com/eventperformances.asp?evt= 1528. General Admission: $25; Reserved seating (top ten rows of main grandstand): $30; Children 10 years and younger will be admitted into general admission for free. All tickets will also be available at the track on the day of the event. Pit passes are $35.

The private Tony Stewart autograph session, slated to be held at the Tony Stewart merchandise trailer just outside of the main ticket booth, will also be conducted as scheduled. An exact time will be announced next week before the event. Only those who purchased one of the first 150 pre-sale tickets will be eligible to attend the private autograph session

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full-text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/ schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.

Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions PR