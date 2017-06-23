Hang On Tight: Short Track Super Series Invades Accord Speedway Monday, July 3 For ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’

ACCORD, NY – You better hang on tight for this 12-second ride!

On Monday, July 3, the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP makes its annual stop at Accord Speedway for a 50-lap, $5,000-to-win Modified clash at the Ulster County bullring.

Gary and Donna Palmer’s pristine quarter-mile oval plays host to Round No. 4 of the STSS Halmar International North Region with the ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ on the eve of Independence Day.

Joining the STSS Modifieds on the docket are STSS Sportsman in a $1,000-to-win, $100-to-start event and Slingshots.

Entering the ‘Battle of the Bullring’ at Accord, there have been three winners in as many STSS North Region events. Andy Bachetti thrilled the crowd in April at the Orange County Fair Speedway (Middletown, N.Y.) ‘Hard Clay Open’ with a 20th-to-first drive.

At Thunder Mountain Speedway (Center Lisle, N.Y.) in May, Anthony Perrego struck gold with a ‘Lightning on the Mountain’ conquest.

Most recently, Stewart Friesen drove from 12th using the high line to hold off 17th-starter Ryan Godown in the ‘Afton Action 50’ at Afton (N.Y.) Motorsports Park June 21.

The Afton score pressed Friesen into the series point lead with Accord’s tight confines on the horizon.

Updated point standings can be found at the following link: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/ 2017-halmar-north-region- standings/

The ‘Battle of the Bullring’ celebrates its fifth anniversary his year. Danny Creeden won the inaugural event in 2013. Perrego was the ’14 victor, while Jackie Brown Jr. drove to the ’15 score. Last year, Friesen broke into the Accord win column for the first time in his career after a battle with Erick Rudolph.

Complete information on the ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ has been posted: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/ battle-of-the-bullring-5- rules-prices-general-info/

Accord Speedway, a neat-and-tidy quarter-mile clay oval nestled in the hills of Ulster County, is located at 299 Whitfield Road Accord, NY 12404. The speedway is on the web at www.accordspeedway.com.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shortttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 or e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com. “Like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

The 2017 Short Track Super Series is presented by American Racer/Lias Tire, VP Racing Fuel, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Halmar International, Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Bicknell Racing Products, Dirt Track Digest, Fast Axle, Fox Racing Shocks, Hig Fab, Henry’s Exhaust, HyperCo, Keizer Wheels, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, K&N, QA1, Race Pro Weekly, Racing Optics, Teo-Pro Car, Velocita, Weld & Wilwood.





Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Schedule

Halmar International North Region

Sunday, April 9 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. ‘Hard Clay Open’ – WINNER: ANDY BACHETTI

Sunday, May 28 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y. – ‘Lightning on the Mountain’ – WINNER: ANTHONY PERREGO

Wednesday, June 21 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – ‘Afton Action 50’ – WINNER: STEWART FRIESEN

Monday, July 3 – Accord Speedway/Accord, N.Y. – ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ (Rain Date: July 4) – AMERICAN RACER CUP CHALLENGE EVENT

Sunday, July 16 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – ‘Anthracite Assault’ – COMBO (Rain Date: TBA)

Tuesday, August 15 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway/Malta, N.Y. – Recovery Sports Grill Stampede ‘toga (Rain Date: August 16)

Tuesday, August 22 – Woodhull Raceway/Woodhull, N.Y. – ‘Hustlin’ the High Banks 53’ (Rain Date: August 23) – AMERICAN RACER CUP CHALLENGE EVENT

Saturday, October 7 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 10 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. (Rain Date: October 8)

Thursday, October 19 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Behrent’s Performance Warehouse ‘Hard Clay Finale’ at Eastern States Weekend (Rain Date: October 20) – CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS

Sources: Brett Deyo/Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP PR