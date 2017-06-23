LIMA, OH (June 23, 2017) – A mixture of heavy rains and saturated grounds forced Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions and Limaland Motorsports Park officials to cancel round seven of Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket scheduled for Friday evening, June 23. Although officials are working together to bring the Arctic Cat All Stars back to Limaland Motorsports Park, any potential rain date will not be connected to Ohio Sprint Speedweek; will not count toward the overall win bonus, nor the Ohio Sprint Speedweek championship.

The 2017 Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket championship will be determined on Saturday evening, June 24, at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio. Only two markers separate Tim Shaffer and Chad Kemenah in the Ohio Sprint Speedweek championship standings entering the Saturday night finale. If a tie would occur in the final Ohio Sprint Speedweek standings, feature finishes throughout the week will be used as a tiebreaker to determine the champion; number of victories, number of runner-up finishes, and so on.

Atomic Speedway pit gates will open at 2:00 pm, followed by main gates at 4:00 pm and hot laps at 6:00 pm. Those who would like to learn more about the Atomic Speedway Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket finale should visit Atomic Speedway live on the Web at www.atomicspeedway.net. A rain date of Sunday, June 25, will be used if needed.

Current Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket Point Standings (As of June 23):

1. Tim Shaffer – 792

2. Chad Kemenah – 790

3. Cole Duncan – 766

4. Carson Macedo – 758

5. Ryan Smith – 724

6. Parker Price-Miller – 706

7. Lee Jacobs – 672

8. Caleb Armstrong – 672

9. Caleb Helms – 666

10. Cale Conley – 662

Current Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Standings (June 23, 2017):

1. Chad Kemenah – 3002

2. Ryan Smith – 2742

3. Caleb Armstrong – 2716

4. Caleb Helms – 2648

5. Max Stambaugh – 2502

6. T.J. Michael – 2240

7. Tim Shaffer – 2240

8. Brandon Spithaler – 2227

9. Brandon Matus – 2166

10. Tyler Esh – 2157

About Cometic Gasket:

Cometic Gasket, Inc., is a leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for the Automotive, Powersports, Original Equipment and Remanufactured Engine Industries. Cometic was founded in 1989 and has grown into a global leader and innovator in the highly competitive engine supplier marketplace. Housed in a 70,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing center in Concord, Ohio, Cometic Gasket is family owned and operated, offering over 90,000 SKUs, shipping gaskets and engine sealing solutions across the globe.

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full-text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/ schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.

Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions PR