DRESDEN, OH (June 22, 2017) – For the second time in 2017, and for the second time in his career, Lebanon, Indiana’s Spencer Bayston is an Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions main event winner, this time scoring $5,000 during round six of Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket at Muskingum County Speedway.

Aboard the Kevin Swindell-owned/Premier Truck Group/John Christner Trucking/No. 39, Bayston led all 30 circuits on Thursday evening at the Dresden-area oval, manhandling multiple waves of intense traffic, as well as an aggressive cushion at the top of the speedway, to clinch his first Arctic Cat All Star win since April. Fellow Indiana native Caleb Armstrong finished second, followed by Chad Kemenah, Tim Shaffer, and Cole Duncan.

“I’m going to get most of the credit here tonight, but the people who really deserve the credit are the ones standing behind me,” Spencer Bayston said in victory lane. “This is a brand new race car. We rolled one over the other night at Wayne County Speedway, so we’ve been up until about four in the morning the last few nights working to get this one ready. Kevin and Jordan [Swindell], the whole crew; they all work so hard and make all of this happen. Without them, I wouldn’t be standing up here.”

Bayston’s 30-lap campaign at the front of the field started from the pole position, taking command right from the drop of the green flag over Caleb Armstrong and two-time Speedweek winner Tim Shaffer. Two early cautions, the first on lap five and the second on lap ten, were the only two momentum breakers for Bayston, but neither created any sort of distraction. Bayston’s lead was nearly three seconds on multiple occasions even while racing in traffic, and despite having to deal with dirty air, the Indiana native hardly faltered.

“We got to dirty air in traffic and my whole race changed it felt like,” Bayston said. “I had to kinda drive above [the cushion] a couple times, but it almost didn’t work for me because I nearly looped it. Despite all of that, I never really felt any pressure, so I was able to just cruise and bring it home.”

Caleb Armstrong’s runner-up finish was a season-high for the New Castle, Indiana, native. The second year Arctic Cat All Star traveler started second on the feature grid and battled in that position all 30 laps. Chad Kemenah, the current Arctic Cat All Star championship point leader, charged from 11th to finish third, solid enough to earn MSD Performance Hard Charger Award honors.

Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio, will continue Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket with round seven of competition on Friday evening, June 23. Limaland has hosted the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions on 30 separate occasions since their first visit in 1983, the most recent during the 2016 edition of Ohio Sprint Speedweek on June 24, 2016. “The Hurricane” Randy Hannagan scored the $5,000 top prize, his first-ever at the high banked quarter-mile during Arctic Cat All Star competition.

Limaland Motorsports Park will open main gates at 5:00 pm tomorrow afternoon, Friday, June 23. Hot laps should hit the racing surface at 6:30 pm, sharp. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Limaland Motorsports Park live on the Web at www.limaland.com.

Contingency Awards/Results: Muskingum County Speedway -Thursday, June 22, 2017:

Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket

EMi Driver’s Meeting: 43 entries

State Water Heaters Warm-Ups: Cole Duncan – 13.540 seconds

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Cole Duncan – 13.212 seconds

Ford Performance Heat #1: Ryan Smith

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2: Tyler Esh

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3: Cale Conley

Daido Engine Bearings Heat #4: Brandon Spithaler

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts C-Main: Trevor Baker

JE Pistons Dash #1: Spencer Bayston

Kistler Racing Products Dash #2: Caleb Armstrong

Classic Ink USA B-Main: Cale Thomas

Daido Engine Bearings Main Event Winner: Caleb Armstrong (2nd)

MSD Performance Hard Charger Award: Chad Kemenah (+8)

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 5th Place Finisher: Cole Duncan

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 10th Place Finisher: DJ Foos

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 15th Place Finisher: Danny Smith

(Lincoln Electric, Daido Engine Bearings, MSD Performance, Outback Steakhouse: Need decal to qualify for contingency award)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 22C-Cole Duncan, 13.212; 2. 49x-Tim Shaffer, 13.348; 3. 10H-Chad Kemenah, 13.37; 4. 59-Ryan Smith, 13.485; 5. 2-Parker Price-Miller, 13.531; 6. 3G-Carson Macedo, 13.635; 7. 9M-Jordan Ryan, 13.747; 8. 57X-Andrew Palker, 13.854; 9. 1080-Jordan Mackison, 13.882; 10. 15H-Mitch Harble, 13.937; 11. 9-Ryan Linder, 14.486

Group (B)

1. 13D-Danny Dietrich, 13.287; 2. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.474; 3. 49-Shawn Dancer, 13.481; 4. 35-Tyler Esh, 13.621; 5. 27Z-Sean Zemunik, 13.792; 6. 4-Danny Smith, 13.835; 7. 59N-Bryan Nuckles, 14.023; 8. 46-Michael Bauer, 14.096; 9. 5-Jordan Harble, 14.387; 10. 33-Brent Matus, 15.251; 11. 7R-Andy Rein, 17.313

Group ( C )

1. 39-Spencer Bayston, 13.242; 2. 7K-Cale Conley, 13.328; 3. 13-Brandon Matus, 13.46; 4. C1-Clay Riney, 13.557; 5. 33M-Max Stambaugh, 13.611; 6. O7-Jacob Wilson, 13.713; 7. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.869; 8. 51-John Garvin, 13.938; 9. D12-Jason Dolick, 14.135; 10. 4B-Steve Butler, 14.399; 11. 4au-Chris Ferrall, 15.439

Group (D)

1. 17-Caleb Helms, 13.396; 2. 91-Cale Thomas, 13.421; 3. 7C-Caleb Armstrong, 13.544; 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.755; 5. 92A-Sammy Walsh, 13.815; 6. 97W-Mitchell Wormall, 13.852; 7. 95-Hunter Mackison, 13.927; 8. 45-Trevor Baker, 14.502; 9. 23-DJ Foos, 14.527; 10. 9C-Roger Campbell, 99.99

Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 59-Ryan Smith [1]; 2. 49X-Tim Shaffer [3]; 3. 10H-Chad Kemenah [2]; 4. 22C-Cole Duncan [4]; 5. 3G-Carson Macedo [6]; 6. 2-Parker Price-Miller [5]; 7. 57X-Andrew Palker [8]; 8. 1080-Jordan Mackison [9]; 9. 15H-Mitch Harble [10]; 10. 9M-Jordan Ryan [7]; 11. 9-Ryan Linder [11]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 35-Tyler Esh [1]; 2. 13D-Danny Dietrich [4]; 3. 46-Michael Bauer [8]; 4. 59N-Bryan Nuckles [7]; 5. 4-Danny Smith [6]; 6. 5-Jordan Harble [9]; 7. 33-Brent Matus [10]; 8. 7R-Andy Rein [11]; 9. 49-Shawn Dancer [2]; 10. 5T-Travis Philo [3]; 11. 27Z-Sean Zemunik [5]

Heat #3 – Group ( C ) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 7K-Cale Conley [1]; 2. 33M-Max Stambaugh [3]; 3. 39-Spencer Bayston [4]; 4. 81-Lee Jacobs [5]; 5. 13-Brandon Matus [2]; 6. O7-Jacob Wilson [6]; 7. 51-John Garvin [8]; 8. D12-Jason Dolick [7]; 9. 4B-Steve Butler [10]; 10. 4AU-Chris Ferrall [9]; 11. C1-Clay Riney [11]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 22-Brandon Spithaler [1]; 2. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [2]; 3. 17-Caleb Helms [4]; 4. 92A-Sammy Walsh [5]; 5. 23-DJ Foos [9]; 6. 95-Hunter Mackison [7]; 7. 45-Trevor Baker [8]; 8. 97W-Mitchell Wormall [6]; 9. 91-Cale Thomas [3]; 10. 9C-Roger Campbell [10]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 39-Spencer Bayston [1]; 2. 49X-Tim Shaffer [2]; 3. 7K-Cale Conley [4]; 4. 33M-Max Stambaugh [3]; 5. 35-Tyler Esh [5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [1]; 2. 13D-Danny Dietrich [3]; 3. 22C-Cole Duncan [2]; 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler [5]; 5. 59-Ryan Smith [4]

C-Main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

1. 45-Trevor Baker [4]; 2. 5-Jordan Harble [1]; 3. 4B-Steve Butler [2]; 4. 9-Ryan Linder [3]; 5. 7R-Andy Rein [7]; 6. 33-Brent Matus [5]; 7. 4AU-Chris Ferrall [6]; 8. 9C-Roger Campbell [8]; 9. C1-Clay Riney [9]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 91-Cale Thomas [1]; 2. 2-Parker Price-Miller [4]; 3. 57X-Andrew Palker [9]; 4. 9M-Jordan Ryan [6]; 5. 51-John Garvin [13]; 6. 97W-Mitchell Wormall [8]; 7. O7-Jacob Wilson [5]; 8. 27Z-Sean Zemunik [7]; 9. 15H-Mitch Harble [12]; 10. 45-Trevor Baker [15]; 11. D12-Jason Dolick [14]; 12. 1080-Jordan Mackison [10]; 13. 5T-Travis Philo [2]; 14. 49-Shawn Dancer [3]; 15. 5-Jordan Harble [16]; 16. 95-Hunter Mackison [11]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 39-Spencer Bayston [1]; 2. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [2]; 3. 10H-Chad Kemenah [11]; 4. 49X-Tim Shaffer [3]; 5. 22C-Cole Duncan [6]; 6. 59-Ryan Smith [10]; 7. 7K-Cale Conley [5]; 8. 35-Tyler Esh [9]; 9. 33M-Max Stambaugh [7]; 10. 23-DJ Foos [20]; 11. 22-Brandon Spithaler [8]; 12. 81-Lee Jacobs [15]; 13. 92A-Sammy Walsh [14]; 14. 2-Parker Price-Miller [22]; 15. 4-Danny Smith [19]; 16. 3G-Carson Macedo [18]; 17. 46-Michael Bauer [13]; 18. 17-Caleb Helms [12]; 19. 51-John Garvin [25]; 20. 59N-Bryan Nuckles [16]; 21. 91-Cale Thomas [21]; 22. 9M-Jordan Ryan [24]; 23. 13-Brandon Matus [17]; 24. 13D-Danny Dietrich [4]; 25. 57X-Andrew Palker [23] Lap Leaders: Spencer Bayston [1-30]

Current Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket Point Standings (After June 22):

1. Tim Shaffer – 792

2. Chad Kemenah – 790

3. Cole Duncan – 766

4. Carson Macedo – 758

5. Ryan Smith – 724

6. Parker Price-Miller – 706

7. Lee Jacobs – 672

8. Caleb Armstrong – 672

9. Caleb Helms – 666

10. Cale Conley – 662

Win Bonus Count presented by Cometic Gasket:

Tim Shaffer – 2 – Eldora Speedway, Waynesfield Raceway Park [+500]

Kyle Larson – 2 – Wayne County Speedway, Sharon Speedway [+$500]

Spencer Bayston – 1 – Muskingum County Speedway

Current Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Standings (June 22, 2017):

1. Chad Kemenah – 3002

2. Ryan Smith – 2742

3. Caleb Armstrong – 2716

4. Caleb Helms – 2648

5. Max Stambaugh – 2502

6. T.J. Michael – 2240

7. Tim Shaffer – 2240

8. Brandon Spithaler – 2227

9. Brandon Matus – 2166

10. Tyler Esh – 2157

About Cometic Gasket:

Cometic Gasket, Inc., is a leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for the Automotive, Powersports, Original Equipment and Remanufactured Engine Industries. Cometic was founded in 1989 and has grown into a global leader and innovator in the highly competitive engine supplier marketplace. Housed in a 70,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing center in Concord, Ohio, Cometic Gasket is family owned and operated, offering over 90,000 SKUs, shipping gaskets and engine sealing solutions across the globe.

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full-text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/ schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.

Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions PR

Dan / Sprint Fun Photo

