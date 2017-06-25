Taylor Tops IMRA Speed2s at 34

Burlington, IA……..Adam Taylor of Shorewood, Ill. grabbed Saturday night’s 15-lap USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget feature at 34 Raceway. Chase McDermand took second after leading the early laps. Jacob Sollenberger, Jeremy Hull and Brent Burrows rounded out the “top-five” at the checkered flag.

USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 24, 2017 – Burlington, Iowa – 34 Raceway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 2. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 3. Brent Burrows (#51 Terry), 4. Robby McQuinn (#09 McQuinn), 5. Ryan Mangold (#47 Mangold), 6. Derek Goble (#55 Goble). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 2. Jacob Sollenberger, (#5 Utsinger), 3. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand), 4. Mike Larson (#56 Larson), 5. Todd Baker (#48 Baker). NT

FEATURE: (15 laps) 1. Adam Taylor, 2. Chase McDermand, 3. Jacob Sollenberger, 4. Jeremy Hull, 5. Brent Burrows, 6. Dillon Morley, 7. Robby McQuinn, 8. Mike Larson, 9. Ryan Mangold, 10. Todd Baker. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 McDermand, Laps 6-15 Taylor.

NEW USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Adam Taylor-597, 2-Dillon Morley-591, 3-Jemery Hull-555, 4-Chase McDermand-540, 5-Jake Sollenberger-434, 6-Gedd Ross-393, 7-Tyson Hart-377, 8-Brent Burrows-339, 9-Broc Hunnell-331, 10-Ryan Mangold-300.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE: July 1 – Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway

Sources: USAC PR