Leffel Tops Speed2 in Montpelier Feature



Montpelier, IN……..Aaron Leffel of Springfld, Ohio won Saturday night’s 20-lap USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget race at Montpelier Motor Speedway. He led the final six laps after passing Korbyn Hayslett to beat Gunnar Lucius, Stratton Briggs, Chris Whipple and Kurt Mayhew.



USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGET RACE RESULTS: June 24, 2017 – Montpelier, Indiana – Montpelier Motor Speedway



FEATURE: (20 laps) 1 Aaron Leffel (#11L Taylor), 2. Gunnar Lucius (#22 Lucius), 3. Stratton Briggs (#71 Briggs), 4. Chris Whipple (#44w Whipple). 5. Kurt Mayhew (#21M Mayhew), 6. Ryan Barr (#21B Barr), 7. Corey Bedwell (#11 Bedwell), 8. Korbyn Hayslett (#1H Hayslett), 9. Alex Watson (#11T Taylor), 10. Bill Dunham (#84 Dunham), 11. Rod Henning (#10H Henning), 12. Anthony Hass (#81H Hass), 13. Chris Baue (#2 Baue), 14. Jim Jones (#97 Jones), 15. Brett Johnson (#7J Johnson), 16. Bob Allison (#22A Allison), 17. Tom Hessel (#7T Hessel), 18. Mike Hessel (#7M Hessel), 19. Nick Corea (#38 Dori), 20. Cory Guingrich (#11G Guingrich). NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 Briggs, Laps 5-10 Leffel, Lap 11 Lucius, Laps 12-14 Hayslett, Laps 15-20 Leffel.



NEW USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGET POINTS: 1-Leffel-265, 2-Bedwell-226, 3-Briggs-218, 4-Corea-202, 5-Hayslett-177, 6-A.Watson-171, 7-Thomas Bigelow-150, 8-T.Hessel-133, 9-Lucius-131, 10-Jones-118.



NEXT USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGET RACE: June 30 – Kokomo (IN) Speedway

Sources: USAC PR