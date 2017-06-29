Inaugural New England Short Track Showdown Set for Saturday

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Granite State Pro Stock Series is set for race five of the 2017 season this Saturday afternoon. The fifth race of the season will be part of the First Annual New England Short Track Showdown presented by AR Bodies, which will also include feature races for the Valenti Modified Racing Series, NorthEast Mini Stock Tour, and Street Stock Showdown Series.

Heading into the ‘Magic Mile’, Cory Casagrande leads the GSPSS championship standings in a tie with Scott MacMichael. Both drivers sit with 134 points and they hold a six-point advantage over Mike Mitchell. Behind him, Mike O’Sullivan sits 12 points back in the fourth position.

PLACE: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

DATE: Saturday, July 1

TIME: 1:30 p.m.

TRACK: 1.058-mile flat oval

TRACK TWITTER: @NHMS

GSPSS TWITTER: @GSProStocks

GSPSS Contact: Mike Parks, mparks@gspss.net

Entries for Saturday’s First Annual New England Short Track Showdown presented by AR Bodies includes a mix of series regulars along with veterans from across the New England Super Late Model and Modified racing scene.

Former series champion Derek Griffith returns to the tour on Saturday, hoping to capture the NHMS glory. He is joined by former Loudon winner Eddie MacDonald and modified drivers Zane Zeiner and Matt Swanson.

Former GSPSS winner DJ Shaw has also filed a late entry to the 50-lap feature race, along with PASS regular Ben Rowe and Eddie Fatscher.

Defending series champion Barry Gray will look to turn his season around this weekend, while regular Devin O’Connell will look to build off a solid top five finish last time out at Seekonk Speedway. Other entries include Nick Lascuola, Josh King, and Zig Geno, among others.

“To say we’re thrilled to be at NHMS is an understatement,” series president Mike Park said.

The inaugural New England Short Track Showdown presented by AR Bodies is a two-day event, with practice sessions running all day Friday for drivers from all divisions to tune their car in.

Saturday, practice begins early at 9 a.m., with qualifying heat racing scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. The feature event portion of the program is set to begin at 3 p.m., with the Granite State Pro Stock Series third in the feature rotation.

Tickets to get into the grandstands on Saturday are just $20 for adults with general admission seating. Kids are just $12 to enter the stands, while a pass into the pit area will cost $75.

For more information, fans are encouraged to follow the series on Facebook and Twitter for updates from the track on Saturday. For more information on the series in general, fans are encouraged to visit the website, www.gspss.net.

Sources: Kyle Souza, Granite State Pro Stock Series PR