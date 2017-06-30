KOKOMO, IN (June 30, 2017) – Periods of heavy rain during the afternoon hours forced Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions officials to cancel the Friday night, June 30, program at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana. The event will not be made up.

Tickets purchased for the Arctic Cat All Star return to Kokomo Speedway are non-refundable, but can be used at face value toward any event remaining on the 2017 Kokomo Speedway or I-69 Gas City Speedway schedules. Reserved seating is not honored, but the face value of the ticket will be.

The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will continue their Independence Day weekend celebration on Saturday evening, July 1, with “Fan Appreciation Night” at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio. Fans will have access into the main stands for just $15.

The Wayne County Speedway visit will be the third of five for the Arctic Cat All Stars in 2017, most recently during Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket on Monday, June 19. Kyle Larson was the Speedweek winner, his first of two Ohio Sprint Speedweek victories with the second occurring one night later at Sharon (OH) Speedway.

Wayne County Speedway will open pit gates at 3:00pm on Saturday, July 1. A mandatory driver’s meeting will be conducted at 5:45pm, followed by hot laps at 6:45pm. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm, sharp. Those who cannot attend can watch online via www.thecushion.com.

Current Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Standings (June 30, 2017):

1. Chad Kemenah – 3128

2. Ryan Smith – 2870

3. Caleb Armstrong – 2856

4. Caleb Helms – 2754

5. Max Stambaugh – 2624

6. T.J. Michael – 2433

7. Tim Shaffer – 2378

8. Brandon Spithaler – 2341

9. Tyler Esh – 2267

10. Brandon Matus – 2256

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/ schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.

Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions PR