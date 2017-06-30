« Carrera Cup Australia Sets Sail for Sepang
Putnamville USAC Sprint Show Rained Out; Indiana Sprint Week Begins Friday, July 7

Putnamville, Indiana………Heavy rains have washed away Friday’s “Bill Gardner Sprintacular” USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at Lincoln Park Speedway.

The track and USAC officials are currently discussing a possible makeup date for the race later in the season.

The USAC National Sprint schedule carries on next Friday for the start of the 30th Annual “Indiana Sprint Week.” The tour consists of seven races in nine nights: Fri, July 7 at Gas City I-69 Speedway, Sat., July 8 at Kokomo Speedway, Sun., July 9 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Wed., July 12 at Terre Haute Action Track, Thurs., July 13 at Lincoln Park, Fri., July 14 at Bloomington Speedway and the finale, Sat., July 15 at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt.

Sources: USAC PR



