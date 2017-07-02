Andy Baugh Tops in Spoon River IMRA Feature

Canton, IL……..Andy Baugh of Mason City, Ill. led the final five laps to win Saturday night’s 20-lap USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget race at Spoon River Speedway, He was trailed by Dillon Morley, Shane Morgan, Robby McQuinn (who led the first 15 laps) and Jeff Mallonee.

USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE RESULTS: July 1, 2017 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Shane Morgan (#15m Morgan), 2. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 3. Dave Baugh (#7B Baugh), 4. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 5. Brandon Smith (#11 Smith), 6. Mersadies Stroud (#9 Stroud). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Andy Baugh (#37 Raymond), 2. Jeff Mallonee (#31 Mallonee), 3. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 4. Jim Picardi (#15s Morgan), 5. Broc Hunnell (#F5 Hunnell), 6. Todd Baker (#48 Baker). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tyson Hart (#69 Trone), 2. Robby McQuinn (#09 McQuinn), 3. Jacob Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 4. Austin Archdale (#2a Archdale), 5. Gedd Ross (#51R Johnson), 6. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Andy Baugh, 2. Dillon Morley, 3. Shane Morgan, 4. Robby McQuinn, 5. Jeff Mallonee, 6. Chase McDermand, 7. Austin Archdale, 8. Adam Taylor, 9. Jeremy Hull, 10. Jacob Sollenberger, 11. Brandon Smith, 12. Dave Baugh, 13. Todd Baker, 14. Tom Davis (#6B Baugh), 15. Tyson Hart, 16. Jim Picardi, 17. Broc Hunnell, 18. Mersadies, Stroud, 19. Gedd Ross. NT

**Stroud flipped during the first heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-15 McQuinn, Laps 16-20 Baugh.

NEW SPEED2 USAC IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Morley-665, 2-Taylor-652, 3-Hull-606, 4-McDermand-598, 5-Sollenberger-483, 6-Ross-422, 7-Hart-418, 8-Hunnell-364, 9-Mallonee-356, 10-Brent Burrows-339.

NEXT SPEED2 USAC IMRA MIDGET RACE: July 3 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fairgrounds Multi-Purpose Arena – “Adam Lopez Illinois Midget Nationals”

Sources: USAC PR