Fireworks and dirt racing postponed to Monday, July 3; SCoNE cancels appearance

WEST HAVEN, Vt. – Devil’s Bowl Speedway has pushed its “Coca-Cola Firecracker” Dirt Track racing program and Vermont’s biggest fireworks display back by one day due to saturated grounds. The event has been moved from Sunday, July 2, to Monday, July 3, with a new starting time of 7:00 p.m.

Heavy rains on Saturday caused major flooding in the region and left parts of the Devil’s Bowl facility – including Turn 2 of the Dirt Track – under as much as four feet of water. The water has drained sufficiently, but the track was left in no condition for racing. Speedway crews began work just before 12:00 noon on Sunday to aerate the entire clay surface and are confident that the track will be in good shape for racing on Monday night.

Monday night’s event will include the weekly NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Mini Stocks, along with the wild-and-crazy Enduro Series and a massive fireworks display. The annual Thomas Dairy Kids Bicycle Giveaway will also be on the card at intermission.

Some changes have been made to the program because of the postponement. Management from the Sprint Cars of New England series has elected to cancel its race and will not be a part of the racing program on Monday night. The Super Stock and Mini Stock divisions, in addition to their feature races, will now also run qualifying heats on Monday.

General admission for Monday, July 3, will be $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $5 for teenagers, and free for kids age 12 and under. Pit passes are $35 per person, age 10 and up; the Enduro Series entry fee is $50 and includes the driver’s pit pass. Pit area gates will open at 4:30 p.m., grandstand gates open at 6:00 p.m., and racing begins at 7:00 p.m.; fireworks are expected to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at facebook.com/ DevilsBowlSpeedway and on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the #DevilsBowl hashtag.

Sources: Justin St. Louis/Devil’s Bowl Speedway PR