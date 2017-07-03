on Sunday night at Diamond Park Speedway. The season’s fourth MURFREESBORO, Ark. (July 2, 2017) Adding his name to yet another win list within the American Sprint Car Series, Tennessee’s Brian Bell raced to his first victory with the ASCS Mid-South Regionnight at Diamond Park Speedway. The season’s fourth in as many events, Bell now has wins three ASCS Regional tours, with his overall win count at 10. winnerwins

Winning from the pole of the 25 lap A-Feature, Bell was pursued to the finish by fellow Tennessee shoe, Howard Moore, with Mississippi’s Andy McElhannon taking the final podium step. Ernie Ainsworth and Wally Henson completed the top-five.

Charlie Louden, Justin Webb, Kevin Hinkle, Dustin Gates, and Brandon Hinkle rounded out the top-ten.

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South

Diamond Park Speedway – Murfreesboro, Ark.

Sunday, July 2, 2017

Car Count: 15

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23B-Brian Bell, [5]; 2. 42-Andy McElhannon, [4]; 3. 2H-Wally Henson, [2]; 4. X-Charlie Louden, [8]; 5. 21-Kevin Hinkle, [3]; 6. 30-Joseph Miller, [7]; 7. 32M-Adam Miller, [1]; 8. 31-Justin Webb, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. D6-Dakota Gaines, [1]; 2. 40-Howard Moore, [5]; 3. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [4]; 4. 26M-Fred Mattox, [6]; 5. 6-Dustin Gates, [7]; 6. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [2]; 7. 32X-Robert Richardson, [3]

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Howard Moore, [3]; 2. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [1]; 3. 6-Dustin Gates, [5]; 4. 26M-Fred Mattox, [4]; 5. 31-Justin Webb, [8]; 6. 21-Kevin Hinkle, [6]; 7. 32X-Robert Richardson, [7]; 8. D6-Dakota Gaines, [2]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23B-Brian Bell, [3]; 2. 42-Andy McElhannon, [2]; 3. X-Charlie Louden, [1]; 4. 2H-Wally Henson, [4]; 5. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [6]; 6. 30-Joseph Miller, [5]; 7. 32M-Adam Miller, [7]

Pizza Express of Oklahoma A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 23B-Brian Bell, [1]; 2. 40-Howard Moore, [2]; 3. 42-Andy McElhannon, [3]; 4. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [4]; 5. 2H-Wally Henson, [8]; 6. X-Charlie Louden, [5]; 7. 31-Justin Webb, [11]; 8. 21-Kevin Hinkle, [13]; 9. 6-Dustin Gates, [6]; 10. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [10]; 11. 32X-Robert Richardson, [14]; 12. 32M-Adam Miller, [15]; 13. D6-Dakota Gaines, [9]; 14. 30-Joseph Miller, [12]; 15. 26M-Fred Mattox, [7]