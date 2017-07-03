Jackson, Emigh, Bonoffski, Putnam, & McGrew Jr Also Victorious

July 2, 2017 (Fultonville, NY) – The Ridge was back in a big way Sunday Night, as Mike Parillo and Ray Sefrin rang in a new era of racing at the fastest ¼ mile on dirt. Tim Hartman Jr. held off a hard charging Rocky Warner to win the Crate Modified 30-lap feature event. Mike Jackson, Brandon Emigh, Chris Bonoffski, Brett Putnam, and Derrick McGrew Jr. were also victorious.

Crate Modified action saw Jim Introne Jr. and Brian Calabrese lead the field to the green flag, but a yellow quickly flew when a front-running car went around sending the field scattering. Multiple cars were involved with Harry Shaffer II and Chad Edwards suffering damage that would end their evenings prematurely.

On the restart, Brian Calabrese took the lead, but was quickly challenged by Tim Hartman Jr. Jeremy Pitts, JaMike Sowle, and Adam McAuliffe were all on the move, but the flyin’ squirrel Rocky Warner was bad fast. Warner started 16th in the field and worked his way inside the top five by the midway point. While the 1J was charging, so was Kevin Chaffee. Chaffee started 15th and worked his way to 6th at one point in the feature event.

All this was behind Tim Hartman Jr. who seemed to be the only one who could stop Rocky Warner. Calabrese finished 3rd, with Sowle, Pitts, McAuliffe, Olden Dwyer, Chaffee, Jack Lehner, and Bobby Hackel IV rounding out the top 10, but wait there’s more. Elmo’s Speed Supply donated $100 to the winner and $50 to each spot 2nd through 5th. On top of that Mike Sowle was in house and topped the race off to make it a cool $1100 to win. Track Promoter Mike Parillo took the winners share and drew a number, which was 15. Parillo gave that money to the 15th place finisher, which was Rick Coons.

In the Limited Sportsman, Mike Jackson had the field covered despite some early pressure from Kathy Bellen for the lead. Former go-kart champion turned Sportsman driver Dave Richard had the 318 wound up tight and finished strong in 3rd. Young gun and former quad racer EJ McAuliffe looked solid in his Ridge debut grabbing 4th place, while Malta regular John Stowell finished 5th in his first race ever on the hill.

Pro Stock feature never disappoints and the full-fender drivers were out to start the season with the point lead. Sparky Reilly led early with Shane Playford and Brandon Emigh hot on his tail. No Pro Stock race is complete without the ‘cousin’ Luke Horning making his presence felt. Horning moved into the runner up spot with a handful of laps remaining, while Gus Hollner, Randy Cosselman, and Norm Loubier battled for position. Brandon Emigh took the top spot away from Reilly and never looked back claiming the 20-lap Pro Stock win followed by Horning, Dennis Joslin, Hollner, and Randy Cosselman rounding out the top five.

In 4-Cylinder Mini Stock action Chris Bonoffski took the lead from Cole Lawton around the midway point and never looked back. He’d go on to win followed by Lawton, PJ Bleau, Andy Graves, and point leader Chris Andrews rounding out the top five. It was fan-pleasing to see a good turnout for the 4-Cylinder division.

Sling Shot action saw Brett Putnam take advantage of an up front starting spot and roll to a big victory. Bryce Cherko came into the night tied for the lead in points with Jim Pollard and came home with a strong 2nd place run. Chad King returned to the Sling Shot ranks and finished 3rd respectively, with Brian Tobey Jr. and Spencer Cherko rounding out the top five. Derrick McGrew Jr. added to his Jr Sling Shot point lead with a victory over Blake Mahieu.

It was a grand slam Sunday night for the New Era Opener. Thanks to all who came out to see some short track action at the fastest ¼ mile on dirt. Next Sunday a full card of Crate Modifieds, Limited Sportsman, Pro Stocks, 4-Cylinder Mini Stocks, and Sling Shots will be on tap along with the Lucas Oil POWRi Outlaw Midget Sprints.

Admission Prices are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $2 for kids 11 and under. More information about Glen Ridge Motorsports Park can be found online at www.glenridgemotorsportspark.net, or on Social Media at www.facebook.com/glenridgemp. The track can be contacted by dialing 518-627-4060 at any time. If there is no answer please leave a message and the call will be returned promptly.

JULY 2, 2017 CRATE MODIFIED FEATURE RESULTS FROM GLEN RIDGE (30 Laps) – 1) Tim Hartman Jr., 2) Rocky Warner, 3) Brian Calabrese, 4) JaMike Sowle, 5) Jeremy Pitts, 6) Adam McAuliffe, 7) Olden Dwyer, 8) Kevin Chaffee, 9) Jack Lehner, 10) Bobby Hackel IV, 11) Alissa Cody, 12) Whitey Slavin, 13) Joe Orlando, 14) Rob Maxon, 15) Rick Coons, 16) Matt Shultz, 17) Chris Curtis, 18) Elliott Lussier, 19) Rob Lanfear, 20) Jim Introne Jr., 21) Ricky Quick, 22) Dave Constantino, 23) Kurtis Hohensheldt, 24) Chad Edwards, 25) Harry Shaffer II.

JULY 2, 2017 LIMITED SPORTSMAN FEATURE RESULTS FROM GLEN RIDGE (20 Laps) – 1) Mike Jackson, 2) Kathy Bellen, 3) Dave Richard, 4) EJ McAuliffe, 5) John Stowell, 6) Vinny Visconti, 7) Bobby Flood, 8) Jacob Volpi, 9) Mike Parodi, 10) Marty Kelly, 11) Gary DeRoucher, 12) Lenny Billings, 13) Bill August.

JULY 2, 2017 PRO STOCK FEATURE RESULTS FROM GLEN RIDGE (20 Laps) – 1) Brandon Emigh, 2) Luke Horning, 3) Dennis Joslin, 4) Gus Hollner, 5) Randy Cosselman, 6) Norm Loubier, 7) Jay Fitgerald, 8) Josh Rozelle, 9) Shane Playford, 10) Matt Roberts, 11) Devon Camenga, 12) Kyle Hoard, 13) Walt Brownell, 14) Todd Hoffman, 15) Jim Normoyle, 16) Joey Wilson, 17) Ivan Joslin, 18) Jason Samrov, 19) Sparky Reilly (DQ Valve Springs), 20) Bill Yager (DNS).

JULY 2, 2017 4-CYLINDER MINI STOCK FEATURE RESULTS (12 Laps) – 1) Chris Bonoffski, 2) Cole Lawton, 3) PJ Bleau, 4) Andy Graves, 5) Chris Andrews, 6) Robert Handy, 7) Rich Wagner Jr., 8) Dan Hasuln, 9) TJ Marlitt, 10) Pat McSpirit, 11) Dale VanAllen, 12) Colby Shepler, 13) Allana Jordan, 14) Zach McSpirit, 15) Wayne Russell Jr., 16) Jim Bleau.

JULY 2, 2017 SLING SHOT FEATURE RESULTS (12 Laps) – 1) Brett Putnam, 2) Bryce Cherko, 3) Chad King, 4) Brian Tobey Jr., 5) Spencer Cherko, 6) Dylan Eldred, 7) Scott Sprague, 8) Mike Hill, 9) Jim Pollard, 10) Dan Ballard.

JULY 2, 2017 JR SLING SHOT FEATURE RESULTS (10 Laps) – 1) Derrick McGrew Jr., 2) Blake Mahieu, 3) Matthew Backus, 4) Garrett Poland, 5) Sloan Cherko.

Sources: Rob Hazer/King Of Dirt Racing Series PR