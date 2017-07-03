Barre, Vt. – Thunder Road officials have announced that 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch will be coming to the Barre high banks on Thursday, July 13 for the Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 presented by VP Racing Fuels. It will be the first time the Las Vegas, Nevada driver has visited the famed quarter-mile oval.

Busch has more than 170 victories in NASCAR’s top three national touring series, including 38 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He was also the winner of the 2011 Oxford 250 driving an ACT-type Late Model. For the Vermont Governor’s Cup, he will be driving a car from Eric Chase’s Mad Dog Motorsports stable prepared by four-time Vermont Governor’s Cup winner Nick Sweet.

“We’re very excited that Kyle Busch will be coming to race at Thunder Road,” Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud said. “He’s one of the most accomplished NASCAR drivers of this generation, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do. We know he’ll be coming to win!”

Busch joins a long list of distinguished NASCAR drivers who have attempted the Vermont Governor’s Cup in recent years, including Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer, and Ken Schrader. He will look to be the first NASCAR driver to triumph in the event.

The Vermont Governor’s Cup presented by VP Racing Fuels is coming Thursday, July 13 with a6:30 pm post time. In addition to 150 laps for the Thunder Road Late Models, the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks will also be in action. Admission is $20 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

For more information contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963,media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

Sources: Michael R. Stridsberg/Thunder Road Speedbowl PR

Photos: 15-16 September, 2016, Joliet, Illinois USA Kyle Busch celebrates his win in Victory Lane © 2016, Nigel Kinrade NKP