WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – A packed grandstands, over 90 winged sprint cars filling the pits and Mother Nature rained on the fun at Waynesfield Raceway Park Monday, July 3.

There were 32 competitors signed in for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics and 31 JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro. The event also drew 32 competitors in the Great Lakes Super Sprint/K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders along with 18 mini-sprints.

The event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3 – Labor Day weekend. All rain checks will be honored onSept. 3 or you mail your ticket stub or arm band to the track in a self-addressed stamped envelope for a refund.

Those seeking additional information regarding the 2017 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship 410 Sprint Series presented by Ohio Logistics or the 2017 JLH General Contractor FAST Championship 305 Sprint Series presented by Engine Pro can log on at www.fastondirt.com. Be sure to stay updated on everything FAST related and ‘like’ FAST on Facebook at facebook.com/fastondirt and follow FAST on Twitter @FASTseries.

FAST On Dirt, Inc. would like to thank the following contributors to the 2017 FAST Series point fund: All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Ohio Logistics, JLH General Contractors, Engine Pro, Kistler Racing Products, Engler Machine & Tool, CP-Carillo Pistons, Design Graphics Group Inc., SCS Gearbox, Reebar Die Casting,Hoseheads.com, Level Performance, Young’s RV Centers, Gressman Powersports, Hoserville Ohio, Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating, Fremont Fence, Baumann Auto Group, Fricker’s, Goofy Golf, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Tire, UNOH, Welty Financial Services, EZ Shop, US Army, Weld Racing Wheels, Darmofal Racing and the Pub 400

Sources: Brian Liskai/FAST PR