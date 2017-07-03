LEE, N.H. — The stars and cars of the Granite State Pro Stock Series visit Lee USA Speedway this Friday night highlighting a 14-race program including five more divisions of cars.

Drivers from throughout New England are in the Pro Stock Series lineup.

Jeremy Davis, a Pro Stock winner earlier this season at Lee, leads the entry list along with Kyle Casagrande, of Stafford, Conn., Matt Frahm, of Salem, N.H., Josh King, of Vernon, VT., and Mike Mitchell, of Cumberland, RI.

Veteran Grant Aither, of Kingston, N.H., is a multi-time Lee winner making his first start of the 2017 season in an all-new pro stock. Mike Scorzelli, Albany, N.Y., and Rusty Polland, Windham, Me., are among other pro stock competitors looking for a spot in the 100-lap feature event.

Super-modifieds, late model sportsmen, hobby stocks, Ironmen and pure stocks make up the remaining five divisions in Friday night’s program.

Practice starts at 5 p.m. with the first qualifying heat taking the green flag at 7 p.m.

Sources: Judy MacDonald/Lee USA Speedway PR