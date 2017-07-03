CALIFORNIA, Mo. (July 2, 2017) Holding off repeated attempts at the top spot Sunday night at Double X Speedway, Randy Martin added win No. 48 to his resume with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps to cap off the 2017 Tiger Towing Red, White, and Blue.

Taking the green from the right of the front row, Martin was able to get jump on pole sitter, Jack Dover. Keeping the No. 14 in check, Jack would ultimately see his run at the lead c ome to an abrupt end on Lap 22 when the No. 53 made contact with the wall off the exit of the fourth turn. jump

Able to hold off Jonathan Cornell on the restart, the driver of the No. 28 rolled across second from eighth with Tony Bruce, Jr. third. From ninth, Kyle Bellm ran to fourth with Chris Morgan from 11th to round out the top-five.

Tyler Blank charged through the field from 16th to finish sixth with Clint Boyles next in line. Coming from the B-Main, Evan Martin was the night’s Valley Park West Hard Charger of the Night. John Schulz and Ayrton Gennetten made up the top-ten.

Coming up next for the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, the series will be back at Double X Speedway for the $3,000 to win, $400 to start Clyde Wood Memorial on Sunday, July 23 .

. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races that make up the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

Double X Speedway – California, Mo.

Sunday, July 2, 2017

Car Count: 26

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-John Schulz, [1]; 2. 14-Randy Martin, [3]; 3. 1X-Bradlee Ryun, [5]; 4. 49B-Ben Brown, [4]; 5. 75E-Broc Elliott, [2]; 6. 83-Chris Solomon, [7]; 7. 34-Corey Nelson, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Danny Thoman, [1]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [2]; 3. 38-Cody Baker, [6]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]; 5. 75-Tyler Blank, [5]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [7]; 7. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [1]; 2. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [2]; 3. 81A-Chris Morgan, [3]; 4. 12S-Clint Boyles, [5]; 5. 4-Evan Martin, [4]; 6. (DNF) 37-Brian Beebe, [6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover, [5]; 2. 7-Paul Solomon, [2]; 3. 0-Mike Trent, [1]; 4. 92J-J.R. Topper, [4]; 5. 50P-Harold Pohren,

[6]; (DNS) 89-Todd McVay,

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus, [2]; 2. 75-Tyler Blank, [3]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [6]; 4. 92J-J.R. Topper, [1]; 5. 4-Evan Martin, [5]; 6. 34-Corey Nelson, [8]; 7. 50P-Harold Pohren, [4]; 8. 83-Chris Solomon, [10]; 9. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [11]; 10. 37-Brian Beebe, [9]; 11. (DNF) 75E-Broc Elliott, [7]; 12. (DNF) 89-Todd McVay, [12]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14-Randy Martin, [2]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [8]; 3. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [3]; 4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [9]; 5. 81A-Chris Morgan, [11]; 6. 75-Tyler Blank, [16]; 7. 12S-Clint Boyles, [12]; 8. 4-Evan Martin, [19]; 9. 99-John Schulz, [7]; 10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [17]; 11. 1X-Bradlee Ryun, [5]; 12. 21-Miles Paulus, [15]; 13. 53-Jack Dover, [1]; 14. 38-Cody Baker, [4]; 15. 34-Corey Nelson, [20]; 16. 0-Mike Trent, [13]; 17. 27-Danny Thoman, [6]; 18. 7-Paul Solomon, [10]; 19. 49B-Ben Brown, [14]; 20. 92J-J.R. Topper, [18]