Series to make first visit to Indiana with event at Lucas Oil Raceway

Indianapolis, IN // Red Bull Global Rallycross will make its debut in Indianapolis, a home venue for many of its race teams, this July 8-9 at Lucas Oil Raceway. Today, the series unveiled its course layout for the new event, a .767-mile track that takes up most of the venue’s storied oval and provides fans with clear visibility of both straightaways and the series’ signature 70-foot jump.

Drivers will start directly in front of the fans on the frontstretch and charge into Turn 1. From there, they will take a hard left into the infield, immediately entering the dirt section and taking on the jump, while fighting off the Joker Lap shortcut…

Drivers will start directly in front of the fans on the frontstretch and charge into Turn 1. From there, they will take a hard left into the infield, immediately entering the dirt section. The loose surface portion of the course begins with a left-right combination that sends them in the opposite direction down the pit lane. Next, drivers hit the jump and build speed through the rest of the pit lane before a left-handed hairpin that allows drivers to return to the oval.

The Joker Lap, meanwhile, cuts off a significant portion of the course, as drivers make a tight left-hand hairpin at the end of the frontstretch to immediately charge toward the jump. At .589 miles, the Joker Lap will be one of the shortest circuits that drivers make all season long.

Lucas Oil Raceway held its first event in the fall of 1960 and has hosted drag racing’s U.S. Nationals since the following year. Over nearly 60 years, the facility has hosted NHRA, NASCAR, and various other racing series on its oval, road course, and drag strip, but Red Bull GRC Indianapolis will be the facility’s first rallycross event.

Red Bull Global Rallycross Indianapolis will see some of Indiana’s top race teams take on the wheel-to-wheel contact and dirt jumps of rallycross in front of a home crowd for the very first time. Tickets remain available for the event at http://www.redbullglobalrallycross.com/tickets. The Supercar finals will air Sunday, July 9 at 8 PM ET on NBCSN.

RED BULL GLOBAL RALLYCROSS INDIANAPOLIS

Supercar Round 7 Finals: July 9, 8 PM ET, NBCSN // Supercar Round 7 Qualifying: July 8, 1:30 PM ET, NBCSN

Lites Finals: July 12, 5 PM ET, NBCSN

